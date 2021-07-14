Voting open for 2021 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Online voting for the 2021 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target opened Wednesday to fans, media and players. This is the first time in the public portion of the MLS All-Stars rosters will be determined by a combination of fans, media and players. Voting ends 11:59 PM Pacific Time on Wednesday, July 21.

VOTE NOW!

All-Star Game Tickets

Skill Challenge Tickets

all-star - 2021 - voting breakdown chart

New MLS All-Star ballot

League staff reviewed performance metrics from the current 2021 season to categorize players in the positions where they are most utilized. For the first time ever, fans, media and players will be asked to pick a lineup of players. All-Star nominees can be selected in seven specific positions: goalkeeper, right back, center back, left back, defensive midfielder, attacking midfielder, and forward/winger.

Over 400 players are on the ballot in 2021. In previous years, media selected the top eight nominees from each club. The voting in 2021 allows voters more options to pick the best lineup.

Advertising

all-star - 2021 - ballot example final

New MLS All-Star Voting Process

26 players will be selected for the All-Star Game on August 25, 2021, at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, CA - ticket info

  • 12 players determined by a combined vote of fan, media and players
  • 12 players selected by All-Star Head Coach Bob Bradley (LAFC)
  • 2 players selected by MLS Commissioner Don Garber
  • The full roster will be announced in August

Selecting the 12th player via voting:

  • Players, fans and reporters will cast their votes for 11 players. The top player in each position from the combined vote will be named an All-Star.
  • The twelfth player honored will be the one with the next-highest amount of votes overall (fans, media and players)
all-star - 2021 - roster composition explainer

Eight days of voting

Fans can vote on on MLSsoccer.com or the MLS app.

  • Voting starts: July 14 - Noon ET
  • Voting ends: July 21 - 11:59 PM PT / 2:59 AM ET (July 22)
  • Fans may vote once per day
  • VOTE NOW!
MLS All-Star Game

Advertising

Related Stories

MLS, adidas unveil Los Angeles-inspired All-Star jersey
2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G to Feature MLS against LIGA MX
2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G set for August 24

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Charlotte FC add former Newcastle assistant to coaching staff

Charlotte FC add former Newcastle assistant to coaching staff
Se devela el proceso de selección para el MLS All-Star Game 2021 presentado por Target; La votación de la afición abre hoy

Se devela el proceso de selección para el MLS All-Star Game 2021 presentado por Target; La votación de la afición abre hoy
Voting open for 2021 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target

Voting open for 2021 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target
Mascot battle! New Philadelphia Union video game pits Phang against DC United's Talon
Voices: Sam Jones

Mascot battle! New Philadelphia Union video game pits Phang against DC United's Talon
Orlando City SC sign veteran Argentine left back Emmanuel Mas
Transfer Tracker

Orlando City SC sign veteran Argentine left back Emmanuel Mas
Recap: Honduras 4, Grenada 0
Gold Cup

Recap: Honduras 4, Grenada 0
More News
Video
Video
Stu Holden on Who to Look Toward for World Cup Qualifiers
3:19

Stu Holden on Who to Look Toward for World Cup Qualifiers
Stu Holden USMNT and Canada Takeaways
3:12

Stu Holden USMNT and Canada Takeaways
Eryk Williamson or Gianluca Busio in World Cup Qualifiers? FOX Sports Analyst Stu Holden Weighs In
43:37

Eryk Williamson or Gianluca Busio in World Cup Qualifiers? FOX Sports Analyst Stu Holden Weighs In
MLS Power Rankings: Week 12 (Top 10 Analysis)
49:49

MLS Power Rankings: Week 12 (Top 10 Analysis)
More Video
Gold Cup pregame & postgame shows

Gold Cup pregame & postgame shows

  • Starting lineups reaction and analysis
  • Tactical breakdown of key matchups
  • Highlights and interviews
  • Fan polls