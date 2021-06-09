MLS vs. Liga MX! 2021 MLS All-Star Game set for August in LA

MLS - Liga MX partnership

"LIGA MX is proud to be part of the 2021 MLS All-Star Game," said LIGA MX Executive President Mikel Arriola. "This is going to be an intense match in a fantastic setting and world-class stadium in Los Angeles, a city that has a deep connection to our country, league, players and fans. The 2021 All-Star Game is another step in the partnership we have established between two of the best leagues in the world, and it will only intensify the rivalry between MLS and LIGA MX, and is an important part of the internationalization project of our League to reach more audiences beyond Mexico. We are looking forward to playing for the supporters of LIGA MX and giving soccer fans around the world a match they will never forget."