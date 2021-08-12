Vote now to decide the MLS All-Star team captain!

The 2021 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target is quickly approaching, and fans have another opportunity to get involved with roster decisions. Beginning Thursday, fans can vote on Twitter to decide the MLS All-Star team's captain.
From August 12 through August 17, fans can use hashtags to pick between LAFC forward Carlos Vela, LA Galaxy forward Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez, Nashville SC defender Walker Zimmerman and Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan as captain. The player who receives the greatest volume of hashtag usage in that period will be named the MLS All-Star captain on August 19. Both original tweets and retweets will count toward a player's total.
The hashtags to vote for the MLS All-Star Team captain are as follows:
CaptainVela
CaptainChicharito
CaptainZimmerman
CaptainRoldan
The MLS All-Star Team will face the Liga MX All-Star Team for the first time on Wednesday, August 25 at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.