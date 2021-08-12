Vote now to decide the MLS All-Star team captain!

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Vote for 2021 MLS All-Star Captain!
Vote Twitter using #CaptainRoldan
Vote Twitter using #CaptainZimmerman
Vote Twitter using #CaptainChicharito
Vote Twitter using #CaptainVela
16x-Captain Vote
/

The 2021 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target is quickly approaching, and fans have another opportunity to get involved with roster decisions. Beginning Thursday, fans can vote on Twitter to decide the MLS All-Star team's captain.

From August 12 through August 17, fans can use hashtags to pick between LAFC forward Carlos Vela, LA Galaxy forward Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez, Nashville SC defender Walker Zimmerman and Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan as captain. The player who receives the greatest volume of hashtag usage in that period will be named the MLS All-Star captain on August 19. Both original tweets and retweets will count toward a player's total.

The hashtags to vote for the MLS All-Star Team captain are as follows:

  • CaptainVela

  • CaptainChicharito

  • CaptainZimmerman

  • CaptainRoldan

The MLS All-Star Team will face the Liga MX All-Star Team for the first time on Wednesday, August 25 at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

MLS All-Star Game Javier Hernandez Cristian Roldan Carlos Vela Walker Zimmerman

Advertising

Related Stories

Midseason awards: Who could take home MLS honors in 2021?
MLS MVP Power Rankings: Seattle's João Paulo enters the mix with league's elite
Chicharito tells Abby Wambach the story of how he got his nickname on Abby's Places

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Philadelphia Union's Paxten Aaronson wins AT&T Goal of the Week for Week 18
Goal of the Week

Philadelphia Union's Paxten Aaronson wins AT&T Goal of the Week for Week 18
RSL goalkeeper David Ochoa explains choosing Mexico over USMNT 

RSL goalkeeper David Ochoa explains choosing Mexico over USMNT 
Vote now to decide the MLS All-Star team captain!
MLS All-Star Game

Vote now to decide the MLS All-Star team captain!
Matt Turner throws perfect strike for first pitch ahead of Boston Red Sox game

Matt Turner throws perfect strike for first pitch ahead of Boston Red Sox game
Seattle Sounders assistant coach Djimi Traore departs for European job

Seattle Sounders assistant coach Djimi Traore departs for European job
Six priorities for new Atlanta United head coach Gonzalo Pineda
Voices: Sam Jones

Six priorities for new Atlanta United head coach Gonzalo Pineda
More News
Video
Video
STINGY DEFENSE! Joe Willis and William Yarbrough lead the pack with Shutouts in July
0:58

STINGY DEFENSE! Joe Willis and William Yarbrough lead the pack with Shutouts in July
HIGHLIGHTS: New York City FC vs. Pumas UNAM - August 11, 2021
3:48

HIGHLIGHTS: New York City FC vs. Pumas UNAM - August 11, 2021
PK GOAL: Sebastian Saucedo sends Pumas to the Leagues Cup Semifinal
0:21

PK GOAL: Sebastian Saucedo sends Pumas to the Leagues Cup Semifinal
FULL PENALTY SHOOTOUT: New York City FC vs. Pumas UNAM - August 11, 2021
8:18

FULL PENALTY SHOOTOUT: New York City FC vs. Pumas UNAM - August 11, 2021
More Video
All-Star Skills Challenge

All-Star Skills Challenge

The top stars from MLS and Liga MX will face off in the 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G on Aug. 24.