Vote now to decide the 2022 MLS All-Star team captain!

The 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target will be here in no time, and fans are needed to make an important roster decision. Beginning Wednesday, fans can vote on Twitter to decide the MLS All-Star team's captain.
From July 27 through August 3, fans can use hashtags to pick between Nashville SC defender Walker Zimmerman, LA Galaxy forward Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez, New York City FC goalkeeper Sean Johnson and FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira as captain.
The player who receives the most hashtag usage in that period will be named the MLS All-Star captain on August 10. Both original tweets and retweets will count toward a player's total.
The hashtags to vote for the MLS All-Star Team captain are as follows:
- CaptainZimmerman
- CaptainFerreira
- CaptainChicharito
- CaptainJohnson
The MLS All-Star Team will face the Liga MX All-Star Team for the second time ever Wednesday, Aug. 10 at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota (8:30 pm ET | ESPN, Univision in US; TSN, TVA Sports in Canada). MLS won last year's game on penalty kicks.