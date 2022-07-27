Vote now to decide the 2022 MLS All-Star team captain!

The 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target will be here in no time, and fans are needed to make an important roster decision. Beginning Wednesday, fans can vote on Twitter to decide the MLS All-Star team's captain.

Who should get the #MLSAllStar armband? ©️ 1️⃣ @thewalkerzim 2️⃣ @Jesusfcd27 3️⃣ @CH14_ 4️⃣ @SeanJohnGK Voting is open to choose an All-Star captain from today through next Wednesday! Every tweet + retweet of a player hashtag counts as a vote.

The player who receives the most hashtag usage in that period will be named the MLS All-Star captain on August 10. Both original tweets and retweets will count toward a player's total.

The hashtags to vote for the MLS All-Star Team captain are as follows:

CaptainZimmerman

CaptainFerreira

CaptainChicharito

CaptainJohnson