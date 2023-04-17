Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 8

There’s something special about rivalry matchups and memorable goals, a union that rang true in Matchday 8. Three of the four nominees for AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday come from two of the most intense rivalries MLS has to offer.

First up is maybe one of the best goals of the 2023 season, as Dairon Asprilla launched home a world-class bicycle kick by connecting with Colombian compatriot Santiago Moreno. Asprilla's goal kickstarted the Portland Timbers' comeback, their first of four goals in 18 minutes during a 4-1 win over Cascadia rival Seattle Sounders FC.

El Trafico produced a pair of golazos in LAFC's 3-2 win over the LA Galaxy, the Black & Gold's first-ever victory in Carson.

The first, perhaps not surprisingly, came from the player who's scored more Trafico goals than anyone else. Carlos Vela took a deflected ball that opportunistically landed at his feet and tucked it inside the far post to give the visitors a 1-0 lead in the 22nd minute.

Offseason signing Tyler Boyd then leveled for the Galaxy, and his first MLS goal was a thunder strike from distance – the longest for the Galaxy in MLS since Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s 40-yard strike from the 2018 season, per Opta. That debut goal also was scored in the first-ever Trafico showdown.

The last nominee, although not in a derby match, was still magnificent as Richie Laryea received a pass from Federico Bernardeschi and started a pacy run through defenders. The Canadian international then blasted home from the edge of the 18-yard box to level for Toronto FC in a 2-2 draw against Atlanta United.