Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 6

"First of" was the theme for Matchday 6's AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday nominees.

In a 2-2 home draw against Charlotte FC, Toronto FC winger Federico Bernardeschi took full advantage of a windy evening at BMO Field by scoring directly from a corner kick in the 6th minute to give the hosts an early 1-0 lead. The Italian international’s Olimpico was the first in club history.

Aidan Morris scored his first MLS brace to help lead the Columbus Crew to a 4-0 victory over Real Salt Lake. The homegrown midfielder was the recipient of a brilliant backheeled pass from Lucas Zelarayan and scored first-time on a low shot to get the party started in the 14th minute.

Nashville SC picked up a 2-0 win over Orlando City SC with Fafà Picault, who considers the Lions a personal rival, taking great satisfaction from a 28th-minute opener that silenced the Exploria Stadium crowd. Picault ran onto a quick restart by Hany Mukhtar and chipped Orlando goalkeeper Pedro Gallese from just outside the 18-yard box for his first Nashville SC goal.