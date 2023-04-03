Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 6

Goal of the Matchday

"First of" was the theme for Matchday 6's AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday nominees.

In a 2-2 home draw against Charlotte FC, Toronto FC winger Federico Bernardeschi took full advantage of a windy evening at BMO Field by scoring directly from a corner kick in the 6th minute to give the hosts an early 1-0 lead. The Italian international’s Olimpico was the first in club history.

Aidan Morris scored his first MLS brace to help lead the Columbus Crew to a 4-0 victory over Real Salt Lake. The homegrown midfielder was the recipient of a brilliant backheeled pass from Lucas Zelarayan and scored first-time on a low shot to get the party started in the 14th minute.

Nashville SC picked up a 2-0 win over Orlando City SC with Fafà Picault, who considers the Lions a personal rival, taking great satisfaction from a 28th-minute opener that silenced the Exploria Stadium crowd. Picault ran onto a quick restart by Hany Mukhtar and chipped Orlando goalkeeper Pedro Gallese from just outside the 18-yard box for his first Nashville SC goal.

Back in the starting lineup after being sidelined due to injury, the always-influential Carles Gil scored the 70th-minute breakthrough for the New England Revolution, his first goal of the 2023 season, in a 1-1 draw against New York City FC. Following a turnover by the Cityzens, Bobby Wood quickly played to Gil and the 2021 Landon Donovan MLS MVP winner cut across Richy Ledezma before slotting in a low shot to give the Revs a temporary lead.

