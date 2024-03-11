Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 4

Four tried-and-true goalscorers are vying for AT&T Goal of the Matchday honors. Check out the Matchday 4 nominees and cast your vote.
Jordi Alba: Alba was the lone member of Inter Miami CF's "Big Four" to start against CF Montréal and got on the scoresheet late with a stunning outside-the-box finish in their 3-2 defeat.
Evander: In his first appearance of the season, the Brazilian DP's stoppage-time golazo stunned New York City FC as the Portland Timbers escaped Yankee Stadium with a 2-1 win.
Lorenzo Insigne: Matchday 3's champion could very well repeat after scoring his second straight long-range, game-winning golazo for Toronto FC – this time in a 1-0 win over Charlotte FC.
Giorgos Giakoumakis: Giakoumakis capped his first-ever MLS hat trick in spectacular fashion, volleying home a left-footed rocket in Atlanta United's 4-1 rout of the New England Revolution.