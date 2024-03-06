Toronto FC's Lorenzo Insigne wins Goal of the Matchday

Lorenzo Insigne has chipped his way into the 2024 season's second AT&T Goal of the Matchday award, winning 35.6% of the fan vote for his golazo from Toronto FC's 1-0 win at the New England Revolution.
The Matchday 3 victory was the first of Toronto's John Herdman era, keeping them undefeated before Saturday's home opener vs. Charlotte FC (2 pm ET | Apple TV - Free).
2nd place (29.7%), Tani Oluwaseyi: The striker's first-ever goal for Minnesota United FC was a special one, roofing a 95th-minute equalizer to draw 1-1 vs. reigning MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew.
3rd place (23.8%), Cucho Hernández: Columbus' star striker stayed red-hot, lacing home a seeing-eye opener in their 1-1 draw at Minnesota – all following some intricate build-up play.
4th place (11%), Lewis Morgan: The Scottish winger confidently announced his return from injury, unleashing a top-corner blast to seal New York Red Bulls' 2-1 win at Houston Dynamo FC – their first triumph of the Sandro Schwarz era.
