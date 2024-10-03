Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 36

From free kicks to tremendous strikes from outside the box, the latest AT&T Goal of Matchday nominees did not disappoint. Vote here for your Matchday 36 favorite.
Kellyn Acosta: A no-look set-up and blistering shot into the top corner from distance? Kellyn Acosta gave Chicago Fire FC hope in a wild 4-3 loss at Charlotte FC.
Lionel Messi: You know the drill. When Messi scores, it's usually pretty spectacular. File his curling free kick past Patrick Schulte in that category, leading Inter Miami to a 3-2 Supporters' Shield-clinching win at the Columbus Crew.
Hany Mukhtar: The 2022 Landon Donovan MLS MVP winner brought GEODIS Park to its feet with a dipping free kick from distance in Nashville SC's 4-3 loss to D.C. United.
Karol Swiderski: Volleyball or soccer? The Polish international's smashing finish to a stunning buildup helped push Charlotte to all three points against Chicago.