Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 24

With July 4th fireworks in the rearview, it's time to pick the AT&T Goal of the Matchday for Matchday 24.
Sebastian Berhalter: Berhalter doesn't have many goals to his name, but the defensive midfielder scored a blistering long-range strike in Vancouver Whitecaps FC's 3-1 win at Minnesota United FC.
Gabriel Pirani: A couple of cutbacks, a backheel flick and a classy finish after beating two defenders? Pirani didn't disappoint with his highlight-reel run despite D.C. United's 3-2 loss to FC Cincinnati.
Giacomo Vrioni: The New England Revolution are climbing the Eastern Conference table, largely thanks to Vrioni's uptick in form – including this stunner in a 2-1 win over Atlanta United.
Diego Luna: Luna's electrifying campaign continued with a perfectly-placed blast in Real Salt Lake's 3-2 home win over Houston Dynamo FC.