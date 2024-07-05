Goal of the Matchday

Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 24

MLSsoccer staff

With July 4th fireworks in the rearview, it's time to pick the AT&T Goal of the Matchday for Matchday 24.

Sebastian Berhalter: Berhalter doesn't have many goals to his name, but the defensive midfielder scored a blistering long-range strike in Vancouver Whitecaps FC's 3-1 win at Minnesota United FC.

Gabriel Pirani: A couple of cutbacks, a backheel flick and a classy finish after beating two defenders? Pirani didn't disappoint with his highlight-reel run despite D.C. United's 3-2 loss to FC Cincinnati.

Giacomo Vrioni: The New England Revolution are climbing the Eastern Conference table, largely thanks to Vrioni's uptick in form – including this stunner in a 2-1 win over Atlanta United.

Diego Luna: Luna's electrifying campaign continued with a perfectly-placed blast in Real Salt Lake's 3-2 home win over Houston Dynamo FC.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Goal of the Matchday Matchday

Related Stories

Columbus Crew's Max Arfsten wins Goal of the Matchday
Vote for Goal of the Matchday - MLS Matchday 23
Charlotte FC's Patrick Agyemang wins Goal of the Matchday
More News
More News
Chicago Fire FC's Hugo Cypers named Player of the Matchday
Player of the Matchday

Chicago Fire FC's Hugo Cypers named Player of the Matchday
Charlotte FC's Patrick Agyemang fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee
Disciplinary Committee Decision

Charlotte FC's Patrick Agyemang fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee
Team of the Matchday: FC Cincinnati, LAFC & Inter Miami increase the gap
Team of the Matchday

Team of the Matchday: FC Cincinnati, LAFC & Inter Miami increase the gap
Kei Kamara soars into El Tráfico lore | Energy Moment of the Matchday
Energy Moment of the Matchday

Kei Kamara soars into El Tráfico lore | Energy Moment of the Matchday
Matchday 25: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

Matchday 25: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass
Video
Video
Player of the Matchday 24: Hugo Cuypers
0:42

Player of the Matchday 24: Hugo Cuypers
Kevin Kelsy hits the ground running for FC Cincinnati
1:28
Quicker Stats

Kevin Kelsy hits the ground running for FC Cincinnati
Disciplinary Committee: 07.03.24 CLT-MIA Agyemang Failure to leave field 96+min
1:17

Disciplinary Committee: 07.03.24 CLT-MIA Agyemang Failure to leave field 96+min
Must-see golazos! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
1:43

Must-see golazos! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday