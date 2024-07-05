Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 24

Gabriel Pirani: A couple of cutbacks, a backheel flick and a classy finish after beating two defenders? Pirani didn't disappoint with his highlight-reel run despite D.C. United 's 3-2 loss to FC Cincinnati.

Giacomo Vrioni: The New England Revolution are climbing the Eastern Conference table, largely thanks to Vrioni's uptick in form – including this stunner in a 2-1 win over Atlanta United.