Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 23

Earlier Tuesday night at DRV PNK Stadium, Darlington Nagbe scored a banger of his own, picking a clearance out of the sky and unleashing a ferocious volley from distance to give the Crew an early lead.

With the game tied at one in the final 20 minutes, Puig sprinted through the heart of the Black & Gold defense to get on the end of a cross from Boyd to give the Galaxy a dramatic 2-1 win.