Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 23

There was no shortage of golazos despite a reduced Matchday 23 fixture list, with four absolute stunners vying for the AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday award.
Josef Martínez's penchant for the spectacular was on full display, with the legendary Venezuelan striker unleashing an acrobatic scissor-kick that salvaged a late, 2-2 draw for Inter Miami CF against the Columbus Crew. It was his 104th regular-season goal, tying Dwayne De Rosario for the ninth-most goals in MLS history.
Earlier Tuesday night at DRV PNK Stadium, Darlington Nagbe scored a banger of his own, picking a clearance out of the sky and unleashing a ferocious volley from distance to give the Crew an early lead.
Meanwhile, a record 82,110 fans at the Rose Bowl were treated to a pair of LA Galaxy golazos. First, Tyler Boyd took a pass from Riqui Puig at the edge of the 18-yard box and sent a curling shot inside the far post that put the Gs ahead against El Tráfico rivals LAFC.
With the game tied at one in the final 20 minutes, Puig sprinted through the heart of the Black & Gold defense to get on the end of a cross from Boyd to give the Galaxy a dramatic 2-1 win.
Cast your vote below or at Twitter.com/MLS.