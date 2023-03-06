Goal of the Matchday

Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 2

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Bernardeschi from long range, Taylor’s volley! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday

Following up on golazos from Matchday 1, Matchday 2 didn’t disappoint as evidenced by these candidates for AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday.

Inter Miami CF are off to a 2-0 start and made a statement by defeating MLS Cup 2022 finalists Philadelphia Union at home Saturday night. Robert Taylor iced that victory with a scorching volley in the 77th minute, which came just two minutes after the 28-year-old stepped on the field as a substitute.

Lucas Zelarayan struck for a brace to lead Columbus Crew to a 2-0 win over D.C. United and the Argentine No. 10’s opening goal, inside the opening 10 minutes, is also up for consideration. Zelarayan received a ball cut back from Cucho Hernandez inside the 18-yard box, spun and fired inside the far post, sending the crowd at Lower.com Field to their feet.

The San Jose Earthquakes picked up their first win of the Luchi Gonzalez era in their home opener Saturday, a come-from-behind victory over Vancouver Whitecaps FC capped by a thunderous near-post strike by defender Carlos Akapo in the 77th minute.

Toronto FC earned their first point of the 2023 season in a 1-1 draw at Atlanta United. Federico Bernardeschi opened the scoring in the 52nd minute, capping a sequence that started with a pass from goalkeeper Sean Johnson. The Italian winger received a pass from Michael Bradley by the right touchline, then cut centrally before sending a low left-footed finish inside the far post.

