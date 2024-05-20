Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 15

For Matchday 15, we celebrate power rather than finesse with our AT&T Goal of the Matchday nominees. Vote here for your favorite.

Jake Davis: After a settling first touch, the Sporting Kansas City defender torched the back of the net with a rising thunderbolt from distance in a 3-2 loss at Austin FC.

Cameron Harper: In a 2-1 Hudson River Derby defeat in Queens, Harper gave Red Bulls supporters something to get excited about at the stroke of halftime – an equalizing golazo that went bar down.