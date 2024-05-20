Goal of the Matchday

Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 15

MLSsoccer staff

For Matchday 15, we celebrate power rather than finesse with our AT&T Goal of the Matchday nominees. Vote here for your favorite.

Jake Davis: After a settling first touch, the Sporting Kansas City defender torched the back of the net with a rising thunderbolt from distance in a 3-2 loss at Austin FC.

Cameron Harper: In a 2-1 Hudson River Derby defeat in Queens, Harper gave Red Bulls supporters something to get excited about at the stroke of halftime – an equalizing golazo that went bar down.

Leonardo Campana: The Ecuadorian striker wasn’t even supposed to be on the field, but made his mark with a stunning half-volley that hit the crossbar before giving Inter Miami a 1-0 win over visiting D.C. United.

Andrés Gómez: In a Rocky Mountain Cup showdown that went off the rails, the Colombian winger struck for a brace in Real Salt Lake’s wild 5-3 win. His first goal was a full volley from Diego Luna's corner kick, leveling the match 2-2 in the first half.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Goal of the Matchday Matchday

Related Stories

Charlotte FC's Ashley Westwood wins Goal of the Matchday
Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 14
Inter Miami CF's Matías Rojas wins another AT&T Goal of the Matchday
More News
More News
USMNT ready for Copa América: What the 4 MLS call-ups bring
National Writer: Charles Boehm

USMNT ready for Copa América: What the 4 MLS call-ups bring
Toronto FC's Federico Bernardeschi named Player of the Matchday
Player of the Matchday

Toronto FC's Federico Bernardeschi named Player of the Matchday
Stock Up, Stock Down: New York City meet the moment, Montréal fall flat
Voices: Sacha Kljestan

Stock Up, Stock Down: New York City meet the moment, Montréal fall flat
Twellman's Takes: Real Salt Lake can "double down" this summer
Offside with Taylor Twellman

Twellman's Takes: Real Salt Lake can "double down" this summer
Twellman's Takes: Austin FC have a secret weapon at Q2 Stadium
Offside with Taylor Twellman

Twellman's Takes: Austin FC have a secret weapon at Q2 Stadium
Video
Video
Player of the Matchday 15: Federico Bernardeschi
1:13

Player of the Matchday 15: Federico Bernardeschi
Twellman's Takes: Austin FC have a secret weapon at Q2 Stadium
0:55

Twellman's Takes: Austin FC have a secret weapon at Q2 Stadium
Must-see golazos! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
1:43

Must-see golazos! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
Twellman's Takes: FC Cincinnati might be even better in 2024
1:31

Twellman's Takes: FC Cincinnati might be even better in 2024