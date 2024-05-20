Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 15

For Matchday 15, we celebrate power rather than finesse with our AT&T Goal of the Matchday nominees. Vote here for your favorite.
Jake Davis: After a settling first touch, the Sporting Kansas City defender torched the back of the net with a rising thunderbolt from distance in a 3-2 loss at Austin FC.
Cameron Harper: In a 2-1 Hudson River Derby defeat in Queens, Harper gave Red Bulls supporters something to get excited about at the stroke of halftime – an equalizing golazo that went bar down.
Leonardo Campana: The Ecuadorian striker wasn’t even supposed to be on the field, but made his mark with a stunning half-volley that hit the crossbar before giving Inter Miami a 1-0 win over visiting D.C. United.
Andrés Gómez: In a Rocky Mountain Cup showdown that went off the rails, the Colombian winger struck for a brace in Real Salt Lake’s wild 5-3 win. His first goal was a full volley from Diego Luna's corner kick, leveling the match 2-2 in the first half.