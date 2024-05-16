Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 14

Rivalry Week presented by Continental Tire rolled on Wednesday, with golazos littering Matchday 14 action. Have your say on who scored the best goal during midweek action. Vote here for your favorite.
Julián Carranza: The Philadelphia Union nearly mounted a comeback in their 2-1 home defeat to New York City FC, starting with Carranza's powerful free kick just after halftime.
Hernán López: The San Jose Earthquakes showed their defensive frailties in a 4-2 loss at the Portland Timbers, but not before López flipped a high-press turnover into a long-distance chip – the club-record signing's second goal in as many MLS starts.
Elias Manoel: A hopeful long ball turned into a moment of brilliance for the New York Red Bulls, with Manoel lofting a 40-yard chip over D.C. United goalkeeper Alex Bono in a 4-1 Atlantic Cup rout.
Ashley Westwood: Charlotte FC's captain sealed a 1-0 win at Chicago Fire FC with a free kick that curled over the wall and evaded goalkeeper Chris Brady.