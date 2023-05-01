Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 10

If we learned anything from Matchday 10, it’s that Major League Soccer has some poachers inside the 18-yard box. All four nominees for AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday proved that point emphatically.
Bryce Duke capped a great team buildup with his first CF Montréal goal in a 2-0 win at Sporting Kansas City. It’s a sequence that started with Ariel Lassiter finding Aaron Herrera, who slipped a pass to Sean Rea, who in turn touched to Mathieu Choinière in space. With the next touch of the ball, Duke was free in the box and the midfielder deposited his low shot inside the far post.
Then there’s Jackson Yueill's first goal of the season, which came in a 2-2 draw at Austin FC. The San Jose Earthquakes midfielder opened the scoring in the 21st minute by taking Carlos Akapo’s pass in the box, turning and firing a left-footed blast past Austin goalkeeper Brad Stuver.
Christian Benteke harkened D.C. United manager Wayne Rooney back to his playing days with Manchester United when the former Liverpool star scored an audacious bicycle kick in a 3-0 win over Charlotte FC. The Belgium international now has five goals on the year.
And finally, there was the return of Cucho Hernández from a knee injury, scoring his first goal of 2023 in a 2-1 loss to Inter Miami CF. The Columbus Crew's record signing received a pass from Lucas Zelarayán, took a quick touch and curled a shot inside the far post.
