Vote for AT&T MLS Goal of the Week - MLS Week 35

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

Decision Day has come and gone, and we now look forward to the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs.

But decisions from the regular season's final week aren’t done quite yet. The business at hand is determining who should win AT&T Goal of the Week for Week 35.

A knuckling distance strike by Sebastian Mendez helped lead Orlando City SC to a playoff-clinching 2-0 win at CF Montréal. Also up for nomination is Josef Martinez's over-the-shoulder volley that booked Atlanta United’s postseason berth in a 2-1 comeback win at FC Cincinnati.

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez scored twice during the LA Galaxy's wild 3-3 draw against Minnesota United FC, including a rebound of his own blocked shot for a side volley – after clapping his hands in a handball request – to level in the 75th minute.

Last, but certainly not least, is a blistering Cole Bassett blast in a 5-2 win for the Colorado Rapids over LAFC that clinched the Western Conference's top spot and a Concacaf Champions League berth.

The decision is yours. You can vote at twitter.com/MLS or below.

