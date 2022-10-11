Goal of the Week

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 34

With Decision Day in the books, and for one last time during the 2022 regular season, let your voice be heard in AT&T 5G Goal of the Week voting.

Maybe the Brazilian link-up between New York City FC forwards Talles Magno and Gabriel Pereira caught your eye, the opener in a 2-1 win at Atlanta United. Magno picked out Pereira’s darting run in behind, then the winger made no mistake with his delicate chip.

Philadelphia Union midfielder Daniel Gazdag’s late push for the Golden Boot presented by Audi fell just short, though his opening volley in a 4-0 rout of Toronto FC was a sight to behold. That started a hat-trick performance from the Hungarian international, who helped lock up first place in the Eastern Conference.

FC Cincinnati striker Brenner had his own hat trick, and his third goal from a 5-2 demolition of D.C. United is up for voting. The Brazilian completed a give-and-go with Brandon Vazquez atop the box, then picked out the top corner to secure a first-ever Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trip for the fourth-year club.

Lastly, New York Red Bulls striker Elias Manoel’s second goal from a 2-0 win over Charlotte FC has GotW potential. The Brazilian, who's on loan from ​​Grêmio, completed his brace after collecting a recycled ball, shimmying past two defenders and whipping home a dipping effort.

Cast your vote below or at Twitter.com/MLS.

