Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 34

With Decision Day in the books, and for one last time during the 2022 regular season, let your voice be heard in AT&T 5G Goal of the Week voting.

Philadelphia Union midfielder Daniel Gazdag’s late push for the Golden Boot presented by Audi fell just short, though his opening volley in a 4-0 rout of Toronto FC was a sight to behold. That started a hat-trick performance from the Hungarian international, who helped lock up first place in the Eastern Conference.

FC Cincinnati striker Brenner had his own hat trick, and his third goal from a 5-2 demolition of D.C. United is up for voting. The Brazilian completed a give-and-go with Brandon Vazquez atop the box, then picked out the top corner to secure a first-ever Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trip for the fourth-year club.

Lastly, New York Red Bulls striker Elias Manoel’s second goal from a 2-0 win over Charlotte FC has GotW potential. The Brazilian, who's on loan from ​​Grêmio, completed his brace after collecting a recycled ball, shimmying past two defenders and whipping home a dipping effort.