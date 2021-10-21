Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 31

In MLS Week 31, we might call AT&T Goal of the Week candidates the best of the late show. Or in a couple cases, the best of the late, late show.
All four nominees came after halftime of their respective games during a very busy Wednesday night. Two of them changed outcomes in the 90th minute or later, including Luka Stojanovic's bombastic winner for Chicago Fire FC and Gudmundur Thorarinsson's thunderous free-kick equalizer for New York City FC.
Elsewhere, Daniel Gazdag's curler completed a brace and helped the Philadelphia Union take a brief lead they couldn't hold at Minnesota United FC. Lastly, Carles Gil made multiple defenders look silly before picking out the bottom left corner in the New England Revolution's comeback victory at D.C. United.
As always, you can cast your vote below or at twitter.com/MLS.