Goal of the Week

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 31

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

In MLS Week 31, we might call AT&T Goal of the Week candidates the best of the late show. Or in a couple cases, the best of the late, late show.

All four nominees came after halftime of their respective games during a very busy Wednesday night. Two of them changed outcomes in the 90th minute or later, including Luka Stojanovic's bombastic winner for Chicago Fire FC and Gudmundur Thorarinsson's thunderous free-kick equalizer for New York City FC.

Elsewhere, Daniel Gazdag's curler completed a brace and helped the Philadelphia Union take a brief lead they couldn't hold at Minnesota United FC. Lastly, Carles Gil made multiple defenders look silly before picking out the bottom left corner in the New England Revolution's comeback victory at D.C. United.

As always, you can cast your vote below or at twitter.com/MLS.

Goal of the Week Gudmundur Thórarinsson Luka Stojanovic Carles Gil Daniel Gazdag

Related Stories

Houston Dynamo FC's Darwin Quintero wins Week 30 AT&T Goal of the Week
Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 30
Seattle Sounders star Joao Paulo wins Week 29 AT&T Goal of the Week
More News
More News
Breaking down New England's chase for most points in an MLS season

Breaking down New England's chase for most points in an MLS season
Former LA Galaxy boss Guillermo Barros Schelotto named new Paraguay manager

Former LA Galaxy boss Guillermo Barros Schelotto named new Paraguay manager
Team of the Week presented by Audi: Minnesota United, Vancouver Whitecaps step up in Week 31

Team of the Week presented by Audi: Minnesota United, Vancouver Whitecaps step up in Week 31
What your club is wearing for MLS Week 32

What your club is wearing for MLS Week 32
Report: Charlotte FC pass 15,000 season tickets sold for inaugural season

Report: Charlotte FC pass 15,000 season tickets sold for inaugural season
Best player in MLS? Minnesota United believe Emanuel Reynoso has a case

Best player in MLS? Minnesota United believe Emanuel Reynoso has a case
More News
Video
Video
Thunder strikes in Week 31 Goal of the Week! Vote for your favorite
1:30

Thunder strikes in Week 31 Goal of the Week! Vote for your favorite
Wrapping up the top moments from Week 31!
3:56

Wrapping up the top moments from Week 31!
Watch MLS in 15 from SJ vs. Austin FC | October 20, 2021
15:20

Watch MLS in 15 from SJ vs. Austin FC | October 20, 2021
Every Goal Week 31: Cristian Arango Hat-trick, Wondo Strike, & More!
24:50

Every Goal Week 31: Cristian Arango Hat-trick, Wondo Strike, & More!
More Video