Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 31

In MLS Week 31, we might call AT&T Goal of the Week candidates the best of the late show. Or in a couple cases, the best of the late, late show.

All four nominees came after halftime of their respective games during a very busy Wednesday night. Two of them changed outcomes in the 90th minute or later, including Luka Stojanovic's bombastic winner for Chicago Fire FC and Gudmundur Thorarinsson's thunderous free-kick equalizer for New York City FC.