Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 30

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

Variety is the spice of life, as the saying goes. And with that in mind, we present four very different nominees for AT&T Goal of the Week in Week 30 of the MLS season.

What’s your preferred spice? How about a sweet chip by Gustavo Bou to cap a build-from-the-back goal for the New England Revolution in a 2-2 draw with Chicago Fire FC?

At our goals buffet, we also have three offerings from the same match. There’s a salty volley from Maxi Urruti from the edge of the six-yard box, Darwin Quintero's savory slicing and dicing, and Jimmy Medranda's spicy left-footed blast from just outside the penalty area. Those three all occurred in the same match, Houston Dynamo FC's 2-1 win over the Seattle Sounders.

As always, you can cast your vote below or at twitter.com/MLS.

