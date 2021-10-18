Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 30

At our goals buffet, we also have three offerings from the same match. There’s a salty volley from Maxi Urruti from the edge of the six-yard box, Darwin Quintero's savory slicing and dicing, and Jimmy Medranda's spicy left-footed blast from just outside the penalty area. Those three all occurred in the same match, Houston Dynamo FC's 2-1 win over the Seattle Sounders.