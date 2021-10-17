Recap: Houston Dynamo FC 2, Seattle Sounders 1

Houston Dynamo FC topped the Seattle Sounders 2-1 at BBVA Stadium on Saturday evening, taking all three points courtesy of first-half golazos from Maxi Urruti and Darwin Quintero .

Sounders left back Jimmy Medranda netted Seattle's lone goal of the night to pull his team within 2-1 in the 42nd minute, but neither side scored in the second half despite some wild end-to-end action, allowing the Dynamo to hand Seattle just their third road defeat of the season.

The match was a full-on contest for AT&T Goal of the Week in the first half, with the sides combining for three highlight-reel goals.

Houston started it off on 15 minutes, courtesy of a beautifully executed set piece. Quintero sent in the free kick to set it up, with Urruti sneaking behind the Seattle backline and cashing home a clinical spinning finish past goalkeeper Stefan Frei.

Quintero then took matters into his own hands to double the lead just minutes later, as the Dynamo struck for another world-class finish. The Colombian made a nifty move to set up himself up with a feed to himself over the head of Joao Paulo, then juked two more defenders before rifling home the finish.

But the Sounders would pull one back just a few minutes from halftime with a golazo of their own, courtesy of a rocket off the left foot of Medranda. The left back collected a deflected ball at the top of the area and unleashed a laser shot that gave no chance to diving Houston goalkeeper Michael Nelson.

Quintero nearly added another worldie just after the second-half restart, with an acrobatic bicycle kick that was just inches from giving the Dynamo a 3-1 lead, but wound up glancing off the post. Houston would put three more off the woodwork before the 70th minute, narrowly missing an all-important third goal.