Recap: Houston Dynamo FC 2, Seattle Sounders 1

Houston Dynamo FC topped the Seattle Sounders 2-1 at BBVA Stadium on Saturday evening, taking all three points courtesy of first-half golazos from Maxi Urruti and Darwin Quintero.
Sounders left back Jimmy Medranda netted Seattle's lone goal of the night to pull his team within 2-1 in the 42nd minute, but neither side scored in the second half despite some wild end-to-end action, allowing the Dynamo to hand Seattle just their third road defeat of the season.
The match was a full-on contest for AT&T Goal of the Week in the first half, with the sides combining for three highlight-reel goals.
Houston started it off on 15 minutes, courtesy of a beautifully executed set piece. Quintero sent in the free kick to set it up, with Urruti sneaking behind the Seattle backline and cashing home a clinical spinning finish past goalkeeper Stefan Frei.
Quintero then took matters into his own hands to double the lead just minutes later, as the Dynamo struck for another world-class finish. The Colombian made a nifty move to set up himself up with a feed to himself over the head of Joao Paulo, then juked two more defenders before rifling home the finish.
But the Sounders would pull one back just a few minutes from halftime with a golazo of their own, courtesy of a rocket off the left foot of Medranda. The left back collected a deflected ball at the top of the area and unleashed a laser shot that gave no chance to diving Houston goalkeeper Michael Nelson.
Quintero nearly added another worldie just after the second-half restart, with an acrobatic bicycle kick that was just inches from giving the Dynamo a 3-1 lead, but wound up glancing off the post. Houston would put three more off the woodwork before the 70th minute, narrowly missing an all-important third goal.
The missed chances wouldn't come back to bite Houston ultimately, as Seattle had one last-gasp attempt in second-half stoppage time on a Joao Paulo free kick that also clanged off the woodwork.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: The Dynamo are well outside the playoff picture, but this is a really good win over the Western Conference leaders that showcased some of the quality they have on the roster, despite their subpar record. For Seattle, it's a missed opportunity, both to extend their lead at the top of the West table, and to cover some ground in a long-shot bid to unseat the New England Revolution as Supporters' Shield leaders after the Revs dropped home points against Chicago Fire FC earlier in the day.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: This is just a special sequence from Quintero on Houston's second goal, which wound up standing as the game-winner.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: This was one of Quintero's best individual performances in a Dynamo jersey, as he factored in both goals and was all over the field throughout the contest.
Next Up
- SEA: Wednesday, October 20 at Colorado Rapids | 6 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
- HOU: Wednesday, October 20 vs. LA Galaxy | 8:30 pm (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)