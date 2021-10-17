Recap: New England Revolution 2, Chicago Fire FC 2

Ignacio Aliseda scored in the 88th minute, and Chicago Fire FC began playing spoiler while falling out of postseason contention on Saturday night in a 2-2 draw against the Supporters' Shield-leading New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium.

Alvaro Medran scored his third goal earlier for the Fire — who needed a win to remain mathematically alive for the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs — two minutes after Wilfrid Kaptoum opened the scoring with his first MLS goal.

Aliseda's strike came 12 minutes after Gustavo Bou gave New England a lead for the second time of the evening as they continued their pursuit of the all-time MLS points record.

Carles Gil set up Bou's team-leading 14th goal with his MLS-leading 17th assist for the Revs, who with four games remaining are now six points back of the 72 LAFC earned in 2019.

But after Bou ran onto Gil's inch-perfect through-ball and sent a half-volley arching over Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina, the 17-year-old Homegrown later got revenge with a crucial save of Bou.