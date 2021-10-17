Recap: New England Revolution 2, Chicago Fire FC 2

Ignacio Aliseda scored in the 88th minute, and Chicago Fire FC began playing spoiler while falling out of postseason contention on Saturday night in a 2-2 draw against the Supporters' Shield-leading New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium.
Alvaro Medran scored his third goal earlier for the Fire — who needed a win to remain mathematically alive for the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs — two minutes after Wilfrid Kaptoum opened the scoring with his first MLS goal.
Aliseda's strike came 12 minutes after Gustavo Bou gave New England a lead for the second time of the evening as they continued their pursuit of the all-time MLS points record.
Carles Gil set up Bou's team-leading 14th goal with his MLS-leading 17th assist for the Revs, who with four games remaining are now six points back of the 72 LAFC earned in 2019.
But after Bou ran onto Gil's inch-perfect through-ball and sent a half-volley arching over Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina, the 17-year-old Homegrown later got revenge with a crucial save of Bou.
Aliseda leveled a minute later as Chicago prevented New England from expanding their Shield lead further. The Revs began the night eight points ahead of Seattle, who started MLS Week 30 with a match in hand.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: If New England fall slightly short of history or even of their first Shield, they may look back at their three-game season series with Chicago with remorse. The Revs bested the Fire but only barely, taking five points from a possible nine and only outscoring their opponents 7-6.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: It may not have looked as crisp through Saturday's match as it has at times for New England, but their second goal still showed the best of what Gil and Bou have to offer when working together.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Gustavo Bou. After going six matches without a goal, the Argentine scored for his second time in as many matches, with the October international break sandwiched in between. He also did his part to try and secure an insurance tally late, and was consistently in dangerous positions when most of his teammates lacked their typical cut and thrust. Check out how close he got to a second:
Up Next
- NE: Wednesday, Oct. 20 at D.C. United | 7:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
- CHI: Wednesday, Oct. 20 at FC Cincinnati | 7:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)