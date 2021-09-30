Goal of the Week

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 28

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

We have a hunch how Week 28’s AT&T Goal of the Week race might finish, but let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves.

Of course, we’re referring to Anderson Julio netting a stunning golazo for Real Salt Lake, sealing their 2-1 win over the LA Galaxy. To boot, his 95th-minute chip and left-footed volley could dramatically shape the Western Conference portion of the Audi MLS Cup Playoff race.

Another Week 28 nominee is Sporting Kansas City forward Daniel Salloi, whose right-footed blast ignited a 3-1 win at FC Dallas. Salloi later added a second goal to stay in hot pursuit of this year’s Landon Donovan MLS MVP award. 

The other two shouts came from Toronto FC’s 3-2 home win over FC Cincinnati, with the hosts sparked by Jacob Shaffelburg’s counter-clinching strike coming out of halftime. The visitors’ best moment was Ronald Mataritta’s crisp opener, one that sealed an intricate team move. 

Who should get the nod? Vote below or at twitter.com/MLS

Goal of the Week

Advertising

Related Stories

Austin FC's McKinze Gaines wins Week 27 AT&T Goal of the Week
Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 27
Atlanta United's Ezequiel Barco wins Week 26 AT&T Goal of the Week

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
USMNT emphasizes “verticality” for October World Cup qualifiers
National Writer: Charles Boehm

USMNT emphasizes “verticality” for October World Cup qualifiers
"I just grabbed the ball:" Daryl Dike on replacing Nani for Orlando PK duties

"I just grabbed the ball:" Daryl Dike on replacing Nani for Orlando PK duties
Team of the Week presented by Audi: Seattle Sounders, DC United earn high marks in Week 28

Team of the Week presented by Audi: Seattle Sounders, DC United earn high marks in Week 28
What your club is wearing for MLS Week 29

What your club is wearing for MLS Week 29
MLS' most underrated star? Damir Kreilach eyes dreamland with Real Salt Lake
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

MLS' most underrated star? Damir Kreilach eyes dreamland with Real Salt Lake
Sporting KC, captain Johnny Russell reach contract extension
Transfer Tracker

Sporting KC, captain Johnny Russell reach contract extension
More News
Video
Video
Was it a PK in Atlanta? DOGSO in Colorado vs. Austin?
8:45
Instant Replay

Was it a PK in Atlanta? DOGSO in Colorado vs. Austin?
Great Goals in BIG Games! Vote for your favorite Goal of the Week
1:58

Great Goals in BIG Games! Vote for your favorite Goal of the Week
Wrapping up the top moments from a frantic Week 28
5:31
The Wrap

Wrapping up the top moments from a frantic Week 28
HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Portland Timbers | September 29, 2021
4:14

HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Portland Timbers | September 29, 2021
More Video