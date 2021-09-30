Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 28

We have a hunch how Week 28’s AT&T Goal of the Week race might finish, but let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves.

Of course, we’re referring to Anderson Julio netting a stunning golazo for Real Salt Lake, sealing their 2-1 win over the LA Galaxy. To boot, his 95th-minute chip and left-footed volley could dramatically shape the Western Conference portion of the Audi MLS Cup Playoff race.

Another Week 28 nominee is Sporting Kansas City forward Daniel Salloi, whose right-footed blast ignited a 3-1 win at FC Dallas. Salloi later added a second goal to stay in hot pursuit of this year’s Landon Donovan MLS MVP award.

The other two shouts came from Toronto FC’s 3-2 home win over FC Cincinnati, with the hosts sparked by Jacob Shaffelburg’s counter-clinching strike coming out of halftime. The visitors’ best moment was Ronald Mataritta’s crisp opener, one that sealed an intricate team move.