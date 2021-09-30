Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 28

We have a hunch how Week 28’s AT&T Goal of the Week race might finish, but let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves.
Of course, we’re referring to Anderson Julio netting a stunning golazo for Real Salt Lake, sealing their 2-1 win over the LA Galaxy. To boot, his 95th-minute chip and left-footed volley could dramatically shape the Western Conference portion of the Audi MLS Cup Playoff race.
Another Week 28 nominee is Sporting Kansas City forward Daniel Salloi, whose right-footed blast ignited a 3-1 win at FC Dallas. Salloi later added a second goal to stay in hot pursuit of this year’s Landon Donovan MLS MVP award.
The other two shouts came from Toronto FC’s 3-2 home win over FC Cincinnati, with the hosts sparked by Jacob Shaffelburg’s counter-clinching strike coming out of halftime. The visitors’ best moment was Ronald Mataritta’s crisp opener, one that sealed an intricate team move.
Who should get the nod? Vote below or at twitter.com/MLS