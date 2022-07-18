Goal of the Week

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 21

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Heineken Rivalry Week produced some dramatic moments and sensational goals, including four that are up for AT&T 5G Goal of the Week for Week 21.

NYCFC walked out of Red Bull Arena with a rare New York Derby win and Golden Boot presented by Audi leader Taty Castellanos was a big reason why. His 13th goal of the year, off a stunning service by Santi Rodriguez, was the difference.

Inter Miami CF rallied from a two-goal deficit to defeat Charlotte FC, 3-2, Saturday night and Robert Taylor’s 59th-minute goal ignited the spark. The solo effort started with a touch back to his left to create space before splitting a pair of defenders on a mazy run into the box before a tidy far post finish.

Charlotte had a 2-0 halftime lead thanks to a Yordy Reyna brace, which included a tremendous curling effort inside the far post.

Emanuel Reynoso also scored a pair of goals to lead Minnesota United FC to a 2-0 win over D.C. United. Reynoso's opening strike came on a karate kick-type of touch by Luis Amarilla to free him before he finished clinically from inside the box.

As always, you can cast your vote below or at Twitter.com/MLS.

Christian Pulisic: USMNT have "the intention to win the World Cup"
Christian Pulisic: USMNT have "the intention to win the World Cup"
Minnesota United star Emanuel Reynoso named Week 21 Continental Player of the Week
Minnesota United star Emanuel Reynoso named Week 21 Continental Player of the Week
Team of the Week presented by Audi: Chicago Fire, Inter Miami CF turn upstream in Week 21

Team of the Week presented by Audi: Chicago Fire, Inter Miami CF turn upstream in Week 21
Sources: DC United reach deal to acquire Miguel Berry from Columbus Crew
Sources: DC United reach deal to acquire Miguel Berry from Columbus Crew
New York Red Bulls and defender Lucas Monzon mutually agree to terminate loan
New York Red Bulls and defender Lucas Monzon mutually agree to terminate loan
Reynoso stays hot, Taylor dances through defense! Vote for your favorite goal below or at Twitter.com/MLS | Goal of the Week presented by AT&T 5G
Reynoso stays hot, Taylor dances through defense! Vote for your favorite goal below or at Twitter.com/MLS | Goal of the Week presented by AT&T 5G
Did SKC's Roger Espinoza deserve a red card for serious foul play?
Did SKC's Roger Espinoza deserve a red card for serious foul play?
Watch every single goal in Week 21!
Watch every single goal in Week 21!
HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Timbers vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC | July 17, 2022
HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Timbers vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC | July 17, 2022
