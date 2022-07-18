Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 21

Heineken Rivalry Week produced some dramatic moments and sensational goals, including four that are up for AT&T 5G Goal of the Week for Week 21.

NYCFC walked out of Red Bull Arena with a rare New York Derby win and Golden Boot presented by Audi leader Taty Castellanos was a big reason why. His 13th goal of the year, off a stunning service by Santi Rodriguez, was the difference.

Inter Miami CF rallied from a two-goal deficit to defeat Charlotte FC, 3-2, Saturday night and Robert Taylor’s 59th-minute goal ignited the spark. The solo effort started with a touch back to his left to create space before splitting a pair of defenders on a mazy run into the box before a tidy far post finish.

Charlotte had a 2-0 halftime lead thanks to a Yordy Reyna brace, which included a tremendous curling effort inside the far post.

Emanuel Reynoso also scored a pair of goals to lead Minnesota United FC to a 2-0 win over D.C. United. Reynoso's opening strike came on a karate kick-type of touch by Luis Amarilla to free him before he finished clinically from inside the box.