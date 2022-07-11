Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 19

Bold and daring could be the tagline of AT&T 5G Goal of the Week nominees from Week 19 of the 2022 MLS season.
It sure applies to Philadelphia Union striker Julian Carranza’s overhead kick off a corner-kick routine in a 7-0 rout of D.C. United, as well as New York City FC winger Gabriel Pereira putting the New England Revolution defense on skates with a lethal turn and finish in their 4-2 victory.
The label works all the same for Sporting Kansas City midfielder Roger Espinoza’s driven chip from 45 yards out in a 2-1 win at CF Montréal, as well as Charlotte FC forward Andre Shinyashiki’s right-footed blast that sealed a 4-1 win over Nashville SC.
Cast your vote below or at Twitter.com/MLS.