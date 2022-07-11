Goal of the Week

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 19

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Bold and daring could be the tagline of AT&T 5G Goal of the Week nominees from Week 19 of the 2022 MLS season.

It sure applies to Philadelphia Union striker Julian Carranza’s overhead kick off a corner-kick routine in a 7-0 rout of D.C. United, as well as New York City FC winger Gabriel Pereira putting the New England Revolution defense on skates with a lethal turn and finish in their 4-2 victory.

The label works all the same for Sporting Kansas City midfielder Roger Espinoza’s driven chip from 45 yards out in a 2-1 win at CF Montréal, as well as Charlotte FC forward Andre Shinyashiki’s right-footed blast that sealed a 4-1 win over Nashville SC.

Cast your vote below or at Twitter.com/MLS.

Team of the Week presented by Audi: Austin, Philadelphia & Portland dominate in Week 19

Ashley Fletcher returns to Watford FC after New York Red Bulls loan expires
Luis Suarez: I'm weighing "five or six offers" from MLS teams
Reports: Wayne Rooney will become next DC United head coach

Josef unloads on Atlanta, Williamson runs the show in Seattle & more from Week 19
Espinoza from long range, Carranza gets on his bike! Vote for your favorite goal below or at Twitter.com/MLS | Goal of the Week presented by AT&T 5G
Watch every single goal in Week 19!
HIGHLIGHTS: Orlando City SC vs. Inter Miami CF | July 09, 2022
OWN GOAL: Damion Lowe, Orlando City SC - 92nd minute
