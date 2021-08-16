Goal of the Week

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 19

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

Does Jimmy Medranda's world-class strike have AT&T Goal of the Week honors for Week 19 locked up, or is there a genuine race afoot?

We’re not looking to influence anyone, so we’ll let the democratic process play out in this week’s voting.

The nominees include Braian Galvan's curling left-footed effort from just inside the 18-yard box in the Colorado Rapids3-1 win over Houston Dynamo FC, Kevin Cabral's quick transition winner for the LA Galaxy against Minnesota United FC and yes, that thunderous left-footed volley by Medranda. There's also Raul Ruidiaz's blistering free kick from the Seattle Sounders6-2 rout of the rival Portland Timbers.

Vote for your favorite below or at Twitter.com/MLS.

