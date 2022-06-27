Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 16

A pair of powerful first-time, left-footed blasts and a couple of clinical finishes in the box are in the AT&T 5G Goal of the Week running following MLS Week 16.

Darwin Quintero is known as the “Goal Scientist”, and the Colombian went into his laboratory to conjure up some magic in first-half stoppage time of a 2-0 win for Houston Dynamo FC over Chicago Fire FC.

Quintero took down a cross into the box from Adam Lundqvist with his left foot, dragged the ball to his right in traffic while freezing Rafael Czichos and slipped a low shot inside the far post.

Luiz Araujo’s moment of brilliance leveled for Atlanta United early in the second half against Toronto FC. Following a turnover in midfield, the Brazilian received the ball at his feet from Franco Ibarra and dribbled at Chris Mavinga before a clever tap inside the far post.

Ralph Priso secured the 2-1 win for Toronto with his sensational strike in the 78th minute, a thunderous left-footed effort from the edge of the 18-yard box.

Daniel Lovitz also brought the power with his leg peg, capitalizing on a D.C. United defensive blunder to fire home inside the near post and give Nashville SC an early lead en route to a 3-1 victory.