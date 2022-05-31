Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 14

On a Memorial Day weekend with 51 goals, fans had ample reason to celebrate MLS Week 14 and summer's unofficial start. Now, four golazos are chasing AT&T 5G Goal of the Week honors.

Raul Ruidiaz scored a stunning late winner for Seattle Sounders FC in a 2-1 victory over Charlotte FC, following up his own blocked shot, cutting back toward the edge of the box and unleashing a rocket inside the far post.

Alejandro Pozuelo struck for a late brace in Toronto FC’s 3-2 win over Chicago Fire FC, including a magical winner in the 78th minute in which the former Landon Donovan MVP weaved through defenders before putting his attempt in off the crossbar.

In style, the New York Red Bulls celebrated a 4-1 win over Atlantic Cup rival D.C. United. There was an audacious full volley from Lewis Morgan after he collected a failed clearance and a similar stroke of brilliance from Luquinhas, who was the first to a headed clearance before powering his volley into the net's top left corner.