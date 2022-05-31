Goal of the Week

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 14

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

On a Memorial Day weekend with 51 goals, fans had ample reason to celebrate MLS Week 14 and summer's unofficial start. Now, four golazos are chasing AT&T 5G Goal of the Week honors.

Raul Ruidiaz scored a stunning late winner for Seattle Sounders FC in a 2-1 victory over Charlotte FC, following up his own blocked shot, cutting back toward the edge of the box and unleashing a rocket inside the far post.

Alejandro Pozuelo struck for a late brace in Toronto FC’s 3-2 win over Chicago Fire FC, including a magical winner in the 78th minute in which the former Landon Donovan MVP weaved through defenders before putting his attempt in off the crossbar.

In style, the New York Red Bulls celebrated a 4-1 win over Atlantic Cup rival D.C. United. There was an audacious full volley from Lewis Morgan after he collected a failed clearance and a similar stroke of brilliance from Luquinhas, who was the first to a headed clearance before powering his volley into the net's top left corner.

Cast your vote below or at Twitter.com/MLS.

Goal of the Week

Related Stories

New England's Adam Buksa wins Week 13 AT&T Goal of the Week
Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 13
Seattle Sounders star Raul Ruidiaz wins Week 12 AT&T Goal of the Week
More News
More News
LA Galaxy forward Dejan Joveljić named Continental Player of the Week
Player of the Week

LA Galaxy forward Dejan Joveljić named Continental Player of the Week
Canada to host Panama at BC Place, replacing canceled friendly vs. Iran

Canada to host Panama at BC Place, replacing canceled friendly vs. Iran
Atlanta United defender Ronald Hernandez out 3-4 months with MCL injury

Atlanta United defender Ronald Hernandez out 3-4 months with MCL injury
Leeds United’s Brenden Aaronson on USMNT-England: “They should fear us”
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Leeds United’s Brenden Aaronson on USMNT-England: “They should fear us”
Team of the Week presented by Audi: Goals galore, goalkeepers go superhuman in Week 14

Team of the Week presented by Audi: Goals galore, goalkeepers go superhuman in Week 14
Power Rankings: LA Galaxy, New York Red Bulls soar after Week 14
Power Rankings

Power Rankings: LA Galaxy, New York Red Bulls soar after Week 14
More News
Video
Video
Pozuelo pings crossbar, RBNY hits multiple bangers! Vote for your favorite goal below or at Twitter.com/MLS | Goal of the Week presented by AT&T 5G
1:50

Pozuelo pings crossbar, RBNY hits multiple bangers! Vote for your favorite goal below or at Twitter.com/MLS | Goal of the Week presented by AT&T 5G
Was there enough contact for a PK on Tommy Thompson? | Instant Replay
1:58

Was there enough contact for a PK on Tommy Thompson? | Instant Replay
A Weekend of Golazos Ahead of the International Break | MLS Review Show
26:01

A Weekend of Golazos Ahead of the International Break | MLS Review Show
All Goals for MLS Week14
29:04

All Goals for MLS Week14
More Video
MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Stars to face the LIGA MX All-Stars in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on August 10