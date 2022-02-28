Goal of the Week

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 1

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

MLS is Back, and so too are golazos from some of the league’s biggest names in voting for AT&T 5G Goal of the Week in Week 1 of the 2022 campaign.

The nominees include a bicycle kick from Portland Timbers attacker Yimmi Chara that salvaged a 2-2 draw against the New England Revolution, plus a 90th-minute chop-and-finish from LA Galaxy star Javier “Chicharito" Hernandez that secured a 1-0 win over New York City FC.

The goal that marked Carlos Vela’s third-ever hat trick with LAFC is up for the prize, too, a vintage far-post curler in a 3-0 win over the Colorado Rapids. Lastly, Atlanta United forward Luiz Araujo is in the running after his opener during a 3-1 win vs. Sporting Kansas City included a sweet Josef Martinez assist.

Vote for your favorite below or at Twitter.com/MLS.

Goal of the Week

Related Stories

Atlanta's Josef Martinez wins Week 35 AT&T Goal of the Week
Vote for AT&T MLS Goal of the Week - MLS Week 35
Lucas Zelarayan wins Week 34 AT&T Goal of the Week
More News
More News
Hat trick hero! LAFC's Carlos Vela named MLS Week 1 Player of the Week
Player of the Week

Hat trick hero! LAFC's Carlos Vela named MLS Week 1 Player of the Week
NYCFC sign midfielder Maximo Carrizo, 14, as youngest player in MLS history
Transfer Tracker

NYCFC sign midfielder Maximo Carrizo, 14, as youngest player in MLS history
Who are the 10 youngest players ever signed to an MLS contract?

Who are the 10 youngest players ever signed to an MLS contract?
Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 1
Goal of the Week

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 1
Jesse Marsch named Leeds United manager, becomes 2nd American to coach in Premier League

Jesse Marsch named Leeds United manager, becomes 2nd American to coach in Premier League
Team of the Week presented by Audi: Who made the Week 1 cut as 2022 season begins?

Team of the Week presented by Audi: Who made the Week 1 cut as 2022 season begins?
More News
Video
Video
Golzaos, Late Stunners, and More Kick Off the Season | MLS Review Show
25:47

Golzaos, Late Stunners, and More Kick Off the Season | MLS Review Show
How Did YOUR Team's Best Moments Rank in Week 1? | MLS Today Show
6:56

How Did YOUR Team's Best Moments Rank in Week 1? | MLS Today Show
Goal of the Week is off to a wild start! Can anyone beat Chara?
1:55

Goal of the Week is off to a wild start! Can anyone beat Chara?
Watch MLS in 15 from SEA vs. NSH | February 27, 2022
15:27

Watch MLS in 15 from SEA vs. NSH | February 27, 2022
More Video