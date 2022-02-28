Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 1

MLS is Back, and so too are golazos from some of the league’s biggest names in voting for AT&T 5G Goal of the Week in Week 1 of the 2022 campaign.
The nominees include a bicycle kick from Portland Timbers attacker Yimmi Chara that salvaged a 2-2 draw against the New England Revolution, plus a 90th-minute chop-and-finish from LA Galaxy star Javier “Chicharito" Hernandez that secured a 1-0 win over New York City FC.
The goal that marked Carlos Vela’s third-ever hat trick with LAFC is up for the prize, too, a vintage far-post curler in a 3-0 win over the Colorado Rapids. Lastly, Atlanta United forward Luiz Araujo is in the running after his opener during a 3-1 win vs. Sporting Kansas City included a sweet Josef Martinez assist.
Vote for your favorite below or at Twitter.com/MLS.