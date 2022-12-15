Vancouver Whitecaps transfer Derek Cornelius to Sweden's Malmö FF

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

Vancouver Whitecaps FC defender Derek Cornelius has joined Swedish top-flight side Malmö FF on a permanent transfer, the club announced Thursday.

The 25-year-old, who spent last season on loan with Panetolikos in Greece's first division, departs the Canadian club for an undisclosed fee.

“This agreement made sense for all parties involved and came together fairly quickly after Derek informed us he wanted to stay in Europe,” Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster said in an official statement.