Vancouver Whitecaps transfer Derek Cornelius to Sweden's Malmö FF

Vancouver Whitecaps FC defender Derek Cornelius has joined Swedish top-flight side Malmö FF on a permanent transfer, the club announced Thursday.
The 25-year-old, who spent last season on loan with Panetolikos in Greece's first division, departs the Canadian club for an undisclosed fee.
“This agreement made sense for all parties involved and came together fairly quickly after Derek informed us he wanted to stay in Europe,” Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster said in an official statement.
“We are thankful to Derek for his service to the club and wish him all the best for the future.”
Cornelius signed with Vancouver in 2019, via transfer from Serbian club FK Javor Ivanjica. He scored one goal in 35 MLS games over the next three seasons before his 2022 loan spell in Greece.
The Ontario native has been capped 14 times by Canada and was named to Les Rouges' FIFA 2022 World Cup squad, but didn't see action in Qatar.
At Malmö, he'll join fellow recently-departed MLS defender Anton Tinnerholm, who returned to his native Sweden last month after five seasons with New York City FC.
