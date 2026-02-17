CS Cartaginés vs. Vancouver Whitecaps: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1

Vancouver Whitecaps FC visit Costa Rica's CS Cartaginés on Wednesday evening for a Round One, Leg 1 showdown in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup .

Nine MLS clubs are competing in the prestigious continental tournament, which grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match CCC final will be held on May 30.

Leg 2 will be played at Vancouver's BC Place on Feb. 25, determining who advances to the Round of 16. The aggregate winner will face Seattle Sounders FC .

They are currently second in the Costa Rican Primera División table and feature former MLS forward Johan Venegas.

Making their first Champions Cup appearance since 2014, Cartaginés are looking for their second CCC crown after winning the 1994 edition of the continental tournament.

Qualifying method: 2025 MLS Supporters' Shield next best club

After making an epic run to the CCC final last year, only to fall to LIGA MX's Cruz Azul, Vancouver get another go in their second year under head coach Jesper Sørensen.

Entering his first full season in MLS, German superstar Thomas Müller will be central to Vancouver's hopes, along with breakout midfielder Sebastian Berhalter and standout forward Brian White.