Columbus Crew sign midfielder André Gomes

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Columbus Crew have signed midfielder André Gomes, the club announced Thursday.

The 32-year-old Portugal international is under contract through June 2027 with an option for the 2027-28 season.

He was a free agent after playing for French Ligue 1 side LOSC Lille.

"André is a player who possesses exceptional tactical and technical abilities, displayed at the highest level of European football," said Crew general manager Issa Tall.

"André’s experience, leadership, and professionalism will strengthen our midfield and will have an impact across our roster."

Gomes has tallied 32g/29a in 383 appearances at some of Europe's most notable clubs. Aside from Lille, he's also featured in Portugal (Benfica), England (Everton) and Spain (Barcelona and Valencia).

Internationally, the Benfica youth product has earned 29 caps with Portugal. He was part of their UEFA Euro 2016 championship-winning squad, one of eight titles he's won for club or country.

Gomes joins Columbus after club legend Darlington Nagbe retired following the 2025 season. They're led by new head coach Henrik Rydström and open their 2026 campaign on Feb. 21 at the Portland Timbers (10:30 pm ET | Apple TV).