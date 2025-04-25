Vancouver Whitecaps eye CCC history after Leg 1 clinic vs. Inter Miami

"It was great and amazing evening and amazing atmosphere, playing in an amazing stadium for great fans and everybody coming out," Sørensen said post-match. "It was exciting, obviously. If you can't be excited about a night like tonight, then it's difficult."

Mammoth defensive effort

Perhaps as important as the two-goal lead, the Whitecaps managed to keep Inter Miami off the scoresheet and deny them what would have been a crucial away goal.

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami's star-studded attack were held to just nine total shots, with only two testing goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka, as the Whitecaps proved relentless in their resolve to win every 50-50 ball.

"It's difficult when you lose the duels, you know?" Miami head coach Javier Mascherano pointed out. "It was difficult for us to win the duels. So at the end, football is this, no? When you play against a player, you have to win the duels. If not, it's difficult to beat the team."

For Sørensen, the defensive performance demonstrated that his side is more than just their high-flying offense, which has been one of the league's best thus far in 2025.

"I think it's fair to say that a lot of people who have seen us play have been happy with the attack... but we've been a good defensive team," said Sørensen. "We also showed that today – that even when the way we would like to play doesn't really work, and we make too many bad passes, and we lose the ball way too easy, then we can still rely on our structure and rely on our defense side."