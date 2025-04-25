Vancouver Whitecaps set attendance record against Inter Miami

MLSsoccer staff

Vancouver Whitecaps FC have set the club's new MLS-era single-match attendance record, announcing 53,837 fans on hand at BC Place for Thursday evening's Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal opener against Inter Miami CF.

The crowd breaks Vancouver's prior MLS-era record of 51,035, also achieved against Inter Miami in a 2-1 regular-season defeat at BC Place on May 25, 2024.

The Canadian side went on to procure an excellent result, jumping out to a 2-0 aggregate lead against the Herons with Leg 2 still to play at Chase Stadium on April 30 (8 pm ET | FS1, OneSoccer; TUDN, ViX).

"It was great, great support," head coach Jesper Sørensen said postgame. "I think it was everybody [who] put all the energy in that they had. And of course, I’m very proud of every player who stepped on the pitch because we also knew that this was a special occasion and we had to put everything on the pitch, and every player put everything on the pitch.”

The milestone arrives as Vancouver are off to a blazing start in their first season under Sørensen.

In addition to surging to the top of the Western Conference table ahead of Matchday 10 (6W-1L-2D record, 20 points), they've made a stunning run to the brink of this year's CCC final, taking down LIGA MX giants Monterrey and Pumas UNAM to book their blockbuster matchup with Lionel Messi and Inter Miami.

