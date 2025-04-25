Vancouver Whitecaps set attendance record against Inter Miami

The Canadian side went on to procure an excellent result, jumping out to a 2-0 aggregate lead against the Herons with Leg 2 still to play at Chase Stadium on April 30 (8 pm ET | FS1, OneSoccer; TUDN, ViX).

"It was great, great support," head coach Jesper Sørensen said postgame. "I think it was everybody [who] put all the energy in that they had. And of course, I’m very proud of every player who stepped on the pitch because we also knew that this was a special occasion and we had to put everything on the pitch, and every player put everything on the pitch.”