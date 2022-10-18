Vancouver Whitecaps captain Russell Teibert undergoes ankle surgery

The 29-year-old midfielder is expected to recover in time for the 2023 preseason.

NEWS | Midfielder Russell Teibert underwent successful right ankle surgery on Monday afternoon. He is expected to make a full recovery prior to the start of the 2023 preseason. Get well soon Rusty 🙏

Fourth all-time in appearances for the 'Caps, with 286 matches played across all competitions, Teibert made 28 starts (33 games overall) this season, which was highlighted by capturing the 2022 Canadian Championship in July. The tournament win also qualified Vancouver for next season's Concacaf Champions League.

League success was harder to come by this year, as the club missed out on the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs with a 2-0 Decision Day loss to Minnesota United.

Still, expectations are high for Teibert and company ahead of 2023 as they embark on the international front while looking to get back into the MLS postseason picture.

"We are pleased to hear that Russell's surgery was a success," Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster said in a press release.