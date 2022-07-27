Concacaf Champions League 2023: Which MLS teams have qualified?

The Vancouver Whitecaps are the first club from Major League Soccer to qualify for the 2023 Concacaf Champions League after winning the 2022 Canadian Championship over Toronto FC, earning a victory on PKs after a 1-1 result at BC Place on Tuesday night.
MLS clubs that have qualified for 2023 Concacaf Champions League
Up to five teams from MLS can qualify for the regional competition, two via national cups and three via their league performance.
- Canadian Championship winner from 2022: Vancouver Whitecaps
- MLS Cup winner from 2022: TBD
- MLS Supporters’ Shield winner from 2022: TBD
- MLS Eastern or Western Conference regular-season champion from 2022: TBD
- US Open Cup winner from 2022: TBD
The MLS regular season concludes Oct. 9, at which point at least two more teams will be determined (possibly known before Decision Day). The MLS Cup participant will be known after the championship game is played Nov. 5.
The US Open Cup winner will be decided in September on a to-be-announced date. Three MLS teams have reached the semifinal round.
2023 Concacaf Champions League
The tournament will feature 16 teams from across North America, Central America and the Caribbean. Its winner reaches the FIFA Club World Cup.
MLS is home to the defending champions after Seattle Sounders FC recorded a historic victory in May, beating Pumas UNAM to end a dominant stretch from Liga MX teams.
The following non-MLS teams will also compete in the 2023 tournament, the final year before a reimagined competition launches in 2024 with 27 teams and incorporates Leagues Cup qualifiers.
- Mexico: Atlas, Tigres UANL, Club Leon, Pachuca
- Haiti: Violette (2022 Concacaf Caribbean Club Championship)
- 6 qualifiers from the 2022 Concacaf League