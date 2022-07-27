CCL bound! Vancouver Whitecaps capture 2022 Canadian Championship over Toronto FC

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

22MLS_CanChamp_VAN_16x9

The Vancouver Whitecaps captured the Canadian Championship for the first time since 2015, beating Toronto FC, 5-3 on penalties Tuesday night at BC Place after the teams played to a 1-1 draw through 90 minutes.

The Whitecaps converted all five of their shootout attempts, with Tristan Blackmon clinching the Voyageurs Cup and a spot in the 2023 Concacaf Champions League in the fifth round. 

The decisive penalty set off a wild celebration from the 24,307 at BC Place with Whitecaps head coach Vanni Sartini stripping off his shirt and waving it above his head. 

Jonathan Osorio was the lone player for either team to not convert, putting his attempt in the third round off the left post.

In a strange twist, Toronto FC were vying for a second Voyageurs Cup in less than two months after beating Forge FC on penalties to claim the 2020 championship delayed due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

But it is Vancouver to win the title for the second time in club history and join Mexico’s Atlas, Tigres UANL, Club Leon and Pachuca in next year’s CCL, as well as Violette after the Haitian club won the 2022 Concacaf Caribbean Club Championship in the 16-team 2023 CCL.

In advance of the final, Toronto FC head coach Bob Bradley singled out Ryan Gauld as a danger man for the Whitecaps and that was proven emphatically inside of 20 minutes when the Scottish DP intercepted a headed clearance and whipped a ball to the far post. Brian White did the rest, heading in off the hands of Alex Bono to put the hosts in front in the 19th minute.

Related Stories

Concacaf Champions League 2023: Which MLS teams have qualified?

After making their anticipated debuts in a 4-0 thrashing of Charlotte FC at BMO Field Saturday night, both Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi were in the Toronto FC starting XI in Vancouver. And it was Insigne who possessed the most dangerous chance to level on the hour mark, but Cody Cropper did well to dive to his left to push away his attempt targeted for inside the far post. 

Bernardeschi played a staring role on Toronto’s 75th-minute equalizer with a world-class service with the outside of his right foot to Lukas MacNaughton, who leveled with his head.

Tosaint Ricketts nearly struck for the late winner on a quick counter, but Bono made a sensational one-handed save at the edge of the six-yard box to keep the match level at one. 

It was only delay the celebration from the second largest Canadian Championship crowd ever as the Whitecaps made the most of their first appearance in the final since 2018 when they fell to the Reds 7-4 on aggregate.

Goals 

  • 19’ — VAN — Brian White 
  • 75’ — TOR — Lukas MacNaughton

Lineups

Canadian Championship Toronto FC Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Related Stories

CCL spot awaits: Vancouver Whitecaps, Toronto FC eye Canadian Championship title
More News
More News
CCL bound! Vancouver Whitecaps capture 2022 Canadian Championship over Toronto FC
Canadian Championship

CCL bound! Vancouver Whitecaps capture 2022 Canadian Championship over Toronto FC
Concacaf Champions League 2023: Which MLS teams have qualified?

Concacaf Champions League 2023: Which MLS teams have qualified?
USMNT stock check: Which MLS players are impressing as World Cup nears?
National Writer: Charles Boehm

USMNT stock check: Which MLS players are impressing as World Cup nears?
Kelyn Rowe, Christian Fuchs fined after Week 22 red cards
Disciplinary Committee Decision

Kelyn Rowe, Christian Fuchs fined after Week 22 red cards
Who makes the US Open Cup final? Red Bulls, Orlando City & Sporting KC left standing
US Open Cup

Who makes the US Open Cup final? Red Bulls, Orlando City & Sporting KC left standing
Josef in Atlanta? Joveljic in LA? 5 decisions coaches must make for playoff hopes
Voices: Joseph Lowery

Josef in Atlanta? Joveljic in LA? 5 decisions coaches must make for playoff hopes
More News
Video
Video
Pizza Toppings, Democracy, and a Cat House Tour with Vancouver's Vanni Sartini
32:42

Pizza Toppings, Democracy, and a Cat House Tour with Vancouver's Vanni Sartini
Vanni Sartini on the atmosphere ahead of the Canadian Championship Final
3:04

Vanni Sartini on the atmosphere ahead of the Canadian Championship Final
Who will make the 2022 US Open Cup Final?
7:37

Who will make the 2022 US Open Cup Final?
Can Insigne, Bernardeschi get Toronto to the playoffs?
1:21:45

Can Insigne, Bernardeschi get Toronto to the playoffs?
More Video