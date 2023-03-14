USMNT-Mexico friendly set for April in inaugural Allstate Continental Clásico 

The US-Mexico rivalry will play out once again on April 19 in Glendale, Ariz. for the inaugural Allstate Continental Clásico, the US Soccer Federation announced Tuesday.

An annual event created to test the US men's national team against top-level opposition from North, Central or South America, the Allstate Continental Clásico kicks off this year with the USMNT facing their biggest arch nemesis on the international stage.

It's been something of a one-sided rivalry in recent years, with the US posting a 17W-9L-7D record in the 21st century, including three straight wins at home - the 2021 CONCACAF Nations League final, the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup final and a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Presales for next month's showdown, which is scheduled for a 10:22 pm ET kickoff time (TBS, Telemundo, Universo, HBO Max, Peacock), start on Wednesday, with ticket sales to the general public beginning Thursday, March 23.