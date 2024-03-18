USMNT vs. Jamaica: How to watch, stream Concacaf Nations League semifinal

The US men's national team have a third straight Concacaf Nations League title in their sights when facing Jamaica in Thursday's semifinal.
How to watch and stream
- English: Paramount+
- Spanish: Univision
When
- Thursday, March 21 | 7 pm ET/4 pm PT
Where
- AT&T Stadium | Arlington, Texas
The two-time defending champs seek a Nations League three-peat and their first trophy of a busy year. The USMNT will also compete at this summer's Copa América, while the U-23s participate in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
The winner of the Panama-Mexico semifinal awaits in Sunday's title bout, also held at AT&T Stadium. A third-place match is scheduled before the final.
- Group Stage: Bye
- Quarterfinals: 4-2 aggregate vs. Trinidad & Tobago
Head coach Gregg Berhalter went with a largely first-choice squad, with most of the 23-man roster playing in Europe. FC Cincinnati center back Miles Robinson and Inter Miami CF goalkeeper Drake Callender are the MLS-based inclusions.
Ranked 13th in the world by FIFA, the USMNT hit the Nations League semifinal with star midfielders Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie enjoying excellent form in Italy's Serie A with AC Milan and Juventus, respectively.
Folarin Balogun (Monaco), Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven) and Haji Wright – the latter fresh off sending Coventry City into the FA Cup semifinals – are all vying for the starting No. 9 job. Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams is also back from a long-term hamstring injury.
- Group Stage: Group B winners
- Quarterfinals: 4-4 (a) aggregate vs. Canada
After eliminating Canada in the previous round, the Reggae Boyz hope to complete an even bigger upset in their semifinal against the USMNT.
A 3-2 comeback win at Toronto FC's BMO Field in the quarterfinal return leg allowed Jamaica to advance 4-4 on aggregate (away goals) and continue their incredible run. Shamar Nicholson (brace) and Fulham's Bobby Decordova-Reid were the heroes back in November, and both highlight head coach Heimir Hallgrímsson's 23-man roster – as does West Ham United striker Michail Antonio. However, Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey and Brentford center back Ethan Pinnock are absent.
MLS is well represented on Jamaica's squad, especially by the Philadelphia Union duo of goalkeeper Andre Blake and center back Damion Lowe.