USMNT vs. Jamaica: How to watch, stream Concacaf Nations League semifinal

The US men's national team have a third straight Concacaf Nations League title in their sights when facing Jamaica in Thursday's semifinal.

The winner of the Panama-Mexico semifinal awaits in Sunday's title bout, also held at AT&T Stadium. A third-place match is scheduled before the final.

The two-time defending champs seek a Nations League three-peat and their first trophy of a busy year. The USMNT will also compete at this summer's Copa América, while the U-23s participate in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Champions in 2021 and 2023 , the USMNT are heavily favored as they look to confirm their status as Concacaf's biggest powerhouse with a third-straight Nations League trophy.

Folarin Balogun (Monaco), Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven) and Haji Wright – the latter fresh off sending Coventry City into the FA Cup semifinals – are all vying for the starting No. 9 job. Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams is also back from a long-term hamstring injury.

Ranked 13th in the world by FIFA, the USMNT hit the Nations League semifinal with star midfielders Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie enjoying excellent form in Italy's Serie A with AC Milan and Juventus, respectively.

Group Stage : Group B winners

: Group B winners Quarterfinals: 4-4 (a) aggregate vs. Canada

After eliminating Canada in the previous round, the Reggae Boyz hope to complete an even bigger upset in their semifinal against the USMNT.

A 3-2 comeback win at Toronto FC's BMO Field in the quarterfinal return leg allowed Jamaica to advance 4-4 on aggregate (away goals) and continue their incredible run. Shamar Nicholson (brace) and Fulham's Bobby Decordova-Reid were the heroes back in November, and both highlight head coach Heimir Hallgrímsson's 23-man roster – as does West Ham United striker Michail Antonio. However, Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey and Brentford center back Ethan Pinnock are absent.