USMNT: Seizing your World Cup chance & what awaits players in 2022

First off, I want to congratulate the US men’s national team for qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. It’s such a great accomplishment for this group, and this is only the beginning!

Then, there's the indescribable feeling when you receive the phone call confirming your placement as officially one of the 23 players to represent your country at the tournament. At that moment, all your dreams, wishes and goals become a reality. And in my experience, each time was a totally different emotion.

Only one set of emotions comes with realizing that you have just qualified for a World Cup: a sense of relief. It comes over you after the long qualifying process, followed by the utter feeling of happiness and joy that you have completed the goal.

I never expected to go to South Korea. As a kid, I dreamt of the 2006 World Cup because I was going to be the “right age” at 23-24. I guess I could say I was either very realistic or I completely underestimated myself.

Twenty years later it becomes a blur to remember anything that happened after he congratulated me. I can’t even remember what I said to my family. I was in disbelief that I had made the squad. I knew I had a good Gold Cup that year and scored my first international goal, but I wasn’t a mainstay in any right.

Later that afternoon, I got a call from Bruce Arena. He also congratulated me and went on to confirm that I was going to South Korea. And then he asked, “You ready?"

I was an inexperienced 19-year-old playing for the Chicago Fire , and I was about to start training when the phone rang. I had to quickly answer because we were not allowed to take phones calls inside the training facility. It was Dave Sarachan, then the USMNT assistant coach and all I remember him saying was: “Beas, you are going with us to the World Cup.”

That first World Cup experience

It didn’t really hit me that I could potentially play a role at the World Cup until after the warmup match against Uruguay, which I consider to be one of my best performances in a USA shirt.

Everything went right for me that day. I scored the goal that ultimately ended up being the game-winner in our 2-1 victory. I beat my defender, cut towards the goal with my left foot and took a shot right at the keeper. My initial attempt was saved but the rebound of the keeper left the ball right in my stride to slot home. Luck was on my side that day.

I left that match with a newfound confidence that I hadn’t had before. Some of it was rooted in the coaching staff and my teammates, but also from having self-belief that no matter what happened or what anyone said, I knew I belonged on that field. That’s a special feeling.

When we got off the plane and landed at the World Cup, the energy and vibe of the city were immediately felt through our bones. I thought the World Cup was just about the games, which are the most important part, but it was also so much about the experiences and memories that happened off the field as well.

We always had two security guards on our floor and them trying to teach us how to speak Korean was hilarious. Coming back from training or meals, we all got a little lesson in how to communicate. I think by the end of the tournament, Frankie Hejduk and Pablo Mastroeni were the only ones who could say a full sentence.

The visit to the Korean Demilitarized Zone was a surreal experience and I learned a little bit about North and South Korea's history. We had to be cautious of where we stepped once we got into the meeting point within the zone because if you walked too far inside the meeting point, you would be in North Korea!

While those experiences were incredible, that was not why we were there, nor the highlight of South Korea. For me, it was standing in the tunnel about to walk out to my first ever World Cup match against Portugal (I just got goosebumps writing that).