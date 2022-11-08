USA roster prediction for 2022 World Cup: Who could feature in Qatar?

We are less than two weeks away from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar starting.

All our eyes will be on the United States and their first Group B match against Wales on Nov. 21. Who are the 26 players that will be on the plane to Qatar?

The first match of the tournament is Nov. 20 between host nation Qatar and Ecuador, and after that, a month of the best sporting event on the planet.

The buzz surrounding this fall’s marquee event is growing – not just from the media, but the players as well. I feel the energy from all aspects, and I absolutely love it.

Ok, let’s go front to back before Wednesday's big reveal in Brooklyn (5 pm ET | ESPN2, ESPN+). Here is my 26-man USMNT roster that will, at a minimum, get out of Group B.

Note: I want to be sensitive to the guys that won’t make the final roster. I have been in those final pre-World Cup camps where guys are being told they're not a part of the squad. That disappointment and angry feeling you see on their faces, it’s hard to witness. It sucks. But that is part of the game, and we all know it.

So, will there be any surprises? Who will be left behind?

I will say, no one’s USMNT stock rose from the last two lackluster September friendlies against Japan (2-0 loss) and Saudi Arabia (0-0 draw). I’m not judging how things will look in Qatar based on those two matches, but it wasn’t pretty.

STRIKERS (3)

Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas)

Ricardo Pepi (FC Groningen)

Josh Sargent (Norwich City)

I have said it before, and I will say it again: I am strictly going off form in this position. Yes, I know people will say club form does not always translate to the international game, but without a normal send-off series or a three-week training camp before the first match, I’m bringing the strikers that are in form now. Ferreira, Sargent and Pepi all have that form, and each present something different in the No. 9 position.

If we need to gain more possession through the middle, Ferreira – who earned a spot on the 2022 MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire with 18 goals and six assists in 33 games – is very good at dropping into the midfield to create a numerical advantage, while still also making good forward runs into the box.

Sargent provides excellent movement around the box as a No. 9 and has shown good positional flexibility, scoring as both a striker and a left-sided attacker for Norwich City this season. His eight goals in the EFL Championship are tied for sixth-most in the league.

Pepi (who would not have made my list of 26 a month ago) is a young player who went through a very tough period with FC Augsburg and the USMNT, but has since rediscovered his impressive goal-scoring form while on loan in Holland. He even scored against my beloved PSV in a 4-2 home win. Bringing the former FC Dallas standout is a gamble, but I think it's worth it.

Our strikers need to handle business on the world’s biggest stage. Can they? We will see. But for me, those three give us the best possible chance.

MISSED THE CUT

Jordan Pefok (Union Berlin)

Brandon Vazquez (FC Cincinnati)

If the World Cup started a month ago, Pefok would have been on my list. But in the last 10 games, he only has one goal, so he just misses out this time.