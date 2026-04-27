San Jose roll on, Atlanta correct course & more from Matchday 10

Chaos reigned in St. Louis and D.C., both of the league co-leaders took a punch or two, the defending champs got stymied at home yet again, and we got treated to a James Rodríguez sighting in Minnesota.
MLS Matchday 10 served up a spicy feast for MLS viewers from coast to coast. Have a taste…
Quakes pass STL test
How ‘bout them Earthquakes?
Remarkably, San Jose’s stupendous start has stretched to nine wins in their first 10 matches, as Bruce Arena’s Quakes survived a stout test in St. Louis Saturday night to remain tops in the Supporters’ Shield table.
In a vibrant clash that offered one of the best watches of the matchday, the visitors struck first via Preston Judd before STL CITY SC dashed off two goals in two second-half minutes to raise the roof at Energizer Park. But the NorCal boys responded via Timo Werner, who converted a penalty kick before rasping a nasty volley past his old German Bundesliga adversary Roman Bürki to deliver a 3-2 win.
Werner’s now up to 4g/5a in his first 450 MLS minutes, and is the first Quakes player in history to net at least a goal and an assist in three straight games.
It was a gut punch for CITY, though San Jose’s dramatic turnaround should offer encouragement for Yoann Damet’s rebuilding project in the Gateway City. And feverish atmospheres like that one will surely power the ‘Ravioli Boyz,’ as STL’s hardcore fans have dubbed them, to positive results in the coming months.
D.C. drama
San Jose-STL wasn’t Saturday’s only 3-2 thriller. Let’s swing through Audi Field next.
What’s gotten into D.C. United? A Black-and-Red side that scored just four goals across their first eight games have suddenly rattled off seven in their last two, following up a wild 4-4 midweek draw vs. Atlantic Cup rivals Red Bull New York with an open, topsy-turvy 3-2 defeat of Orlando City, even with their attacking linchpin Tai Baribo held out due to an injury concern.
With no Baribo, it was the perfect time for record winter signing Louis Munteanu to step up: The Romanian bagged his first goal for United to equalize at 2-2 in the 84th minute after the visiting Lions thought they’d snatched the points with two tallies of their own. Then, Australian defender Kye Rowles donned the hero’s cape with a game-winning header from close range at the death to send the United faithful into raptures.
“Something is growing up, something is emerging, and I'm happy for the team,” said D.C. head coach René Weiler, who’d recently called out his team’s mentality with some strong words after ugly home setbacks vs. FC Dallas and to USL League One side One Knoxville SC in US Open Cup play.
“Building the confidence, for this it's important that you have some good results, that you win sometimes. It was a little bit lucky at the end, but well deserved, because everybody was pushing forward. I felt it, that the guys, they wanted to get a good result.”
‘Caps outlast Rapids
Another fun one unfolded out West in Vancouver, where the Whitecaps kept pace with San Jose atop the standings with their fourth straight win, holding off a spirited challenge from the Colorado Rapids to bank a 3-1 win before a bumper crowd of 27,588 at BC Place – VWFC’s 19th straight league home match with more than 20,000 in attendance.
Vancouver’s potent attack, combined with a Rapids side happy to open up the throttle, led to an end-to-end slugfest, the two sides producing a combined 6.5 expected goals. Despite a determined push from the Mile High Club, a Brian White brace enabled the ‘Caps to pull away down the stretch.
Now here’s where things get really interesting for Thomas Müller & Co. Due to BC Place’s duties as a 2026 FIFA World Cup venue, Vancouver will play their next nine games on the road, starting with tasty-looking visits to LA Galaxy and San Jose early next month, and won’t host at their downtown home until August. Can they keep up this explosive form amid such nomadic wanderings?
Alexey lifts ATL
After a string of profoundly chaotic barnburners at BMO Field – if you don’t know what we’re talking about, start by searching ‘Luka Gavran goal’ – things finally got slightly less wild in Toronto FC’s Saturday afternoon clash with Atlanta United. Well, aside from the development that the Five Stripes actually won a game.
Thanks to a banger of a free kick from much-critiqued Designated Player Alexey Miranchuk and a gorgeous team goal finished by Tristan Muyumba, ATLUTD secured a 2-1 victory, their first away W of the season and just their third overall across all competitions, snapping a lengthy winless skid while also ending a TFC unbeaten run.
How rough has 2026 been down in Georgia? Just a few days ago, Atlanta head coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino declared he “would probably be fired” by now were it not for the glorious legacy of his first stint in charge of the team. So this was a big, big result for ATL, and a correspondingly cold sensation for TFC – who are getting absolutely ravaged by the injury bug; about half their preferred XI was already sidelined, and this weekend Benjamin Kuscevic and José Cifuentes both limped off in the first half.
Around the grounds
Showpiece offseason signing Germán Berterame scored his third goal in four games to fuel his hopes of a role with the Mexican national team at this summer's 2026 FIFA World Cup. Yet Inter Miami remain winless at Nu Stadium after a 1-1 draw with the New England Revolution on Saturday, which marks three draws in their first three fixtures at their glittering new home.
The resulting low rumble of discontent among their fans is understandable to a point, though more so a sign of the sky-high expectations around the Herons, who sit second in the Eastern Conference and have lost just one game this season.
Did Marco Reus just produce his best performance in an LA Galaxy kit? The German legend was the main man at Dignity Health Sports Park in Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire, nailing a pinpoint free kick and a late game-winning PK to see the Gs past Diego Luna’s Real Salt Lake, 2-1.
Amid injuries and wider team struggles in LA, Reus has found rhythm hard to come by in MLS. But if he can contribute more displays like this, it could elevate the Galaxy in the West reckoning.
Is… is that… is that a WINNING STREAK underway up in Québec? Indeed it is: CF Montréal, who posted just six league victories in their 2025 campaign and failed to win back-to-back matches at any point, edged New York City, 1-0, at Stade Saputo for their second consecutive W.
An early strike from Prince Owusu, whose six goals and three assists rank him as one of MLS’s most productive attackers, made the difference, a fitting tribute to beloved local soccer scribe Matthias Van Halst on his passing earlier in the day. Meanwhile, NYCFC’s winless skid has now run to six games.