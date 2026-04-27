San Jose roll on, Atlanta correct course & more from Matchday 10

Chaos reigned in St. Louis and D.C. , both of the league co-leaders took a punch or two, the defending champs got stymied at home yet again, and we got treated to a James Rodríguez sighting in Minnesota .

It was a gut punch for CITY, though San Jose’s dramatic turnaround should offer encouragement for Yoann Damet’s rebuilding project in the Gateway City. And feverish atmospheres like that one will surely power the ‘Ravioli Boyz,’ as STL’s hardcore fans have dubbed them, to positive results in the coming months.

Werner’s now up to 4g/5a in his first 450 MLS minutes, and is the first Quakes player in history to net at least a goal and an assist in three straight games.

In a vibrant clash that offered one of the best watches of the matchday, the visitors struck first via Preston Judd before STL CITY SC dashed off two goals in two second-half minutes to raise the roof at Energizer Park. But the NorCal boys responded via Timo Werner , who converted a penalty kick before rasping a nasty volley past his old German Bundesliga adversary Roman Bürki to deliver a 3-2 win .

Remarkably, San Jose’s stupendous start has stretched to nine wins in their first 10 matches, as Bruce Arena’s Quakes survived a stout test in St. Louis Saturday night to remain tops in the Supporters’ Shield table.

D.C. drama

San Jose-STL wasn’t Saturday’s only 3-2 thriller. Let’s swing through Audi Field next.

What’s gotten into D.C. United? A Black-and-Red side that scored just four goals across their first eight games have suddenly rattled off seven in their last two, following up a wild 4-4 midweek draw vs. Atlantic Cup rivals Red Bull New York with an open, topsy-turvy 3-2 defeat of Orlando City, even with their attacking linchpin Tai Baribo held out due to an injury concern.

With no Baribo, it was the perfect time for record winter signing Louis Munteanu to step up: The Romanian bagged his first goal for United to equalize at 2-2 in the 84th minute after the visiting Lions thought they’d snatched the points with two tallies of their own. Then, Australian defender Kye Rowles donned the hero’s cape with a game-winning header from close range at the death to send the United faithful into raptures.

“Something is growing up, something is emerging, and I'm happy for the team,” said D.C. head coach René Weiler, who’d recently called out his team’s mentality with some strong words after ugly home setbacks vs. FC Dallas and to USL League One side One Knoxville SC in US Open Cup play.