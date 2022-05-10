USMNT players to watch in the summer transfer market

It’s early. European seasons are wrapping up, but we’ve got an idea at which US men’s national team pool players might be on the move this summer.

Not all will transfer, obviously. More information will become clear over the coming weeks and months, too, so we’ll call this an early primer.

MLSsoccer dot com has been reporting for months that Leeds United were leading the chase for RB Salzburg’s Brenden Aaronson, with multiple bids submitted (and rejected) in January as Salzburg were going to keep all key players until the summer and sell then.

That’s still where we’re at. Leeds are still favorites, but relegation is threatening. If they’re relegated, Aaronson will go elsewhere and he won’t be short on suitors. Leeds wanted him under Marcelo Bielsa and that hasn’t changed under current boss Jesse Marsch, who was Aaronson’s manager at Salzburg for six months. Leeds’ bidding got up to around $25 million in the winter, but Salzburg held resolute.

Aaronson just clinched his second league title in as many seasons with Salzburg, with 4g/5a in 24 league appearances, while Salzburg advanced to the Champions League round of 16.