What now? Assessing the USMNT's World Cup choices after Miles Robinson's injury

In the nine US men's national team games Walker Zimmerman and Miles Robinson started together, they went 7W-1L-1D with six clean sheets and a +16 goal differential.

“We are devastated for Miles,” USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter said. “He had established himself as a top performer throughout last year and World Cup qualifying. We will be thinking of him and wishing him a successful recovery process.”

Injuries suck. On a human level, it’s hard to come up with anything but empathy for Robinson. He knew it immediately when he went down. It wasn’t as much physical pain as it was the mental realization that his dream of going to the World Cup – one he earned with his stellar play – was slipping away, through no fault of his own, but one bad step and cruel fate.

Zimmerman and Robinson seemed locked in as first-choice CBs for the Qatar 2022 World Cup in November. But that plan was shattered when Robinson went down Saturday with an injury in Atlanta United 's 4-1 win over Chicago Fire FC , now confirmed to be a ruptured left Achilles tendon .

The only loss came at Costa Rica on the final day of World Cup qualifying, when qualification was 99.9% set. Two of the four goals conceded together came that day. Another one was a penalty kick. The fourth was when Robinson had already been subbed out in the rout of Panama.

Below are potential solutions, in terms of winning a starting job next to Zimmerman and playing for a roster spot that likely just opened up. The tiers are more important than the order in which the players are listed within those tiers. But they’re also ordered as such for a reason, you know?

From a USMNT perspective, it’s a new problem that needs a solution from Berhalter and his staff. A big problem, in fact.

Aaron Long was rightly celebrated for returning to a pre-camp training eight months after his Achilles injury and then playing a competitive game after nine months, both of which were ahead of schedule. That was the exception, not the rule. Sports medicine has advanced, so thankfully an Achilles injury isn’t the career-altering diagnosis it once was, particularly for players in their 20s rather than 30s (Robinson is 25, Long is 29).

It goes without saying that I’m no doctor. I mean, just look at me and read the words I write. So maybe seek out a medical professional for confirmation on this, but it’d be wildly sanguine, if not straight-up denial, to keep hope for anything short of a medical miracle that Robinson is even cleared to play, let alone be in World Cup form, come November (six months away).

It’s obviously not out of the question that another player rises – hell, Zimmerman wasn’t even originally named to the second WCQ squad before being a late addition – but the heavy favorite is one of Richards or Long next to Zimmerman at this stage.

I do think there’s a big space between this tier and the next. If I had to guess, my assumption would be Richards or Long wins it early. Or some combination of them both in rotations.

Speaking of injuries, a torn Achilles of his own took Long out of the majority of WCQ. But before getting hurt, he was a constant under Berhalter. The New York Red Bulls captain returned ahead of schedule, was named to the final window in March and made two substitute appearances to close out qualifying. He’s fit and in form at the club level with RBNY.

Richards is likely going to get the chance to prove he fits next to Nashville SC 's Zimmerman, as long as he’s fit and ready. His Bundesliga season ended prematurely with a hamstring injury. He only made three appearances after recovering from the broken foot suffered in January and hasn’t played since April 17. The 22-year-old has made 35 Bundesliga appearances between Hoffenheim and Bayern Munich.

Prior to picking up a broken foot in a January match against Canada, Chris Richards started four out of five WCQs between October and January. He seemed to be making headway as first-choice or at least in the first-choice rotation with three-match windows.

Erik Palmer-Brown (Troyes, France)

Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic, Scotland)

James Sands (Rangers, Scotland)

Mark McKenzie (Genk, Belgium)

In COVID times, international tournaments have sometimes allowed teams to name 26 players to a roster instead of the typical 23. Regardless of the final number, four center backs will likely be named. Maybe a fifth if it’s 26. Berhalter and his staff named five center backs to the 27-man group for the March window.

That preamble is to signify that Zimmerman is a lock. I think Chris Richards is a lock now with Robinson’s injury (if he wasn't already) and Long probably is, too. That leaves one spot (maybe two) to fight for on the center back depth chart.

Erik Palmer-Brown was a surprise inclusion to the final WCQ roster, with Mark McKenzie (and others) again left off. He appeared off the bench in that window (vs. Mexico at the Estadio Azteca), while James Sands did not. Palmer-Brown has been a constant for Troyes in Ligue 1 since the winter as they’ve all but mathematically avoided relegation. It's been a really good move for him.

Sands, meanwhile, has been second-choice for Rangers since arriving in Scotland this summer on loan from NYCFC. He does have the versatility bonus in playing at defensive midfield or center back.

Cameron Carter-Vickers has been in the best form of anyone in this group, playing a prominent role for Celtic as they won the title in Scotland over Sands’ Rangers. He’s on loan from Tottenham and a number of clubs, including Celtic, are trying to sign him this summer.