USMNT player ratings: Ricardo Pepi, Brenden Aaronson spark incredible comeback at Honduras

The US men's national team got reinvigorated Wednesday night, rallying for a 4-1 win at Honduras to close out September's trio of Octagonal games in Concacaf World Cup Qualifying.
Here's how everyone roared from the doldrums of two listless draws, ranging from Ricardo Pepi's incredible debut to head coach Gregg Berhalter's best "Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde" impression on the tactics front.
United States Men's National Team Player Ratings
Turner can't be faulted for Honduras' first-half goal. Then his save in the 64th minute proved vital, keeping the USMNT in the game and avoiding a potentially catastrophic blow. He seems to have the No. 1 spot down pat.
Bello wasn't solely at fault on Brayan Moya's 27th-minute goal. But the Atlanta United left back fell asleep at the back post and then was part of the USMNT's triple-sub at halftime. Now it's about seeing how the teenager responds moving forward.
The Philadelphia Union product hard some nervy first-half moments, though so did the entire USMNT defense. He calmed down after the break, growing into the game as Los Catrachos sought a home win.
Brooks, at least on paper, was supposed to be the USMNT's rock at center back. Instead, he was removed at halftime and didn't look up for the moment. You expect far, far more from someone with ample Bundesliga and Champions League experience.
Is Robinson the USMNT's No. 1 center back depth chart? It's hard to argue against that from the Atlanta United standout.
Adams started at right wingback, which felt like being teleported back to USMNT 2019 discourse. Then as subs unfolded, he slotted into his more natural midfield spot and helped see out the result. In all, a massive 270 minutes during the September window from the New York Red Bulls academy product.
The NYCFC homegrown had a rough introduction to World Cup Qualifying. He was off the pace in the first half and battled back in the second frame, creating a 73-minute shift that wasn't quite up to snuff.
Acosta entered this September slate of matches with momentum, playing a big role in the Gold Cup trophy haul. But it feels like the Colorado Rapids midfielder has another level or two to reach, whether it's in duels or simply being harder to play against.
The USMNT's best looks came with Pulisic driving at the heart of Honduras' defense. But the captain took a heavy challenge before the hour mark and was subbed off, halting a game where he was revving up to the levels you'd expect of the Chelsea winger. Hopefully the ankle/leg knock isn't too bad, as October's WCQs will be here in short order.
What a game from Pepi, the 18-year-old FC Dallas homegrown. His header stood as the game-winner on his USMNT debut, he assisted Brenden Aaronson's insurance tally and his hold-up play was crucial on Antonee Robinson's equalizer. Can he blossom into a long-term option at the No. 9 spot? We're definitely not counting him out.
Not a right winger, no matter how much Norwich City or the USMNT tries to force it. It just doesn't seem natural for Sargent, despite his pressing tendencies.
Do you critique Berhalter for the opening five-back tactics or praise him for the second-half subs that rescued three points? It's probably a case of "Porque no los dos?" Wherever you fall on the spectrum, there's no denying that Berhalter undercut, and then rescued, a galvanizing road result.
Substitutes
The Fulham left back ignited the USMNT's comeback, netting the equalizer in the 48th minute. His directness and comfort in a four-back system paid dividends and then some. He's surely locked in the spot for October's trio of qualifiers.
What a 45-minute spell from the former Philadelphia Union star. His 86th-minute goal put the game to bed, capping a rapid turnaround when the Yanks seemed done and dusted.
Roldan admirably did his job after subbing on in the 62nd minute for Christian Pulisic, replacing the injured Chelsea star. The Seattle Sounders midfielder was dependable, an important cog in their inspired comeback while forcing the third goal's all-important turnover.
Yedlin offered important minutes off the bench, stabilizing the USMNT's backline when Honduras pushed forward. The veteran right back also whipped in a delightful cross on Pepi's go-ahead header.