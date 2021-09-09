Three takeaways from the USMNT's stabilizing WCQ win at Honduras

And somehow the head coach tracked down a rabbit in San Pedro Sula to pull out of his hat and rescue the US men’s national team from looming disaster on Wednesday night at the infamous Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano. I’m going to save a little time and not embed the Russell Crowe gif here, but yeah: Are you not entertained?

It’s hard to believe that this is how Berhalter plotted out the start of Ricardo Pepi ’s senior international career. If so, let’s call it unconventional. He turned his nose up at the chance to blood the kid with a substitute cameo in the first two matches to find his feet, instead throwing him into the starting XI in a kinda-sorta-must-win situation in Honduras, of all places, and in an alternate (and frankly pretty galaxy-brained) formation with a bunch of relatively unfamiliar faces.

“I was ready for the opportunity if it was given to me,” said Pepi postgame. “When Gregg told me that I was going to start on the plane on the way here, it was very special. I was prepared for the moment and I took advantage of it.”

Riding an 18-year-old debutant to a vital road win – and your first of the qualifying cycle – is not exactly textbook. But this is the alchemy of goal-scoring, the magic that can grace teenage starbursts.

His game-winning header was clinical, a firm and deceptively straightforward finish, thumped as a large defender’s body was flying towards him, in a feverishly jeering stadium collectively willing him to fail. As much cold-blooded, rock-star striker swag as that required, he was equally selfless on the USMNT’s third, a smart advance-and-square for Brenden Aaronson to hammer home.

But from El Paso to FC Dallas to MLS All-Star week to the qualifying pressure cooker, the kid just knows where the goal is. Even in hostile circumstances, he’s so fluid and purposeful around the penalty box, and his influence on the game multiplied as his confidence swelled in the wake of his role in Antonee Robinson’s timely equalizer.

Even with all that in mind, Berhalter’s starting lineup was a head-turner and a gamble. He made five changes, including four qualifying debutants, and trotted them out in a 3-4-3 with Tyler Adams at right wingback, Josh Sargent ahead of him on the wing and wide-eyed James Sands asked to win the engine room next to Kellyn Acosta . It was a new team in an alternate shape, even younger and less familiar than what this young group is used to.

Yes, the USMNT had to jet south to SPS shorthanded, with several likely starters injured (starting with Gio Reyna and Sergino Dest) or suspended ( Weston McKennie , as you may have heard). And with three high-intensity games across thousands of miles of air travel in seven days, we always knew the rotation piper (not a real thing) would have to be paid at some point.

“We wanted to play a back five,” said Berhalter. “Obviously, it was hard to plan for all the injuries that we got in this first week, so we didn't plan to play Tyler Adams at right wingback in a game, but we wanted to make sure that anyone that played was going to give us the output that we needed. And we didn't feel like DeAndre [Yedlin] could do it for 90 minutes, and we felt like he could have a bigger impact off the bench.

“Same thing was with Antonee Robinson, I talked to him and it wasn't an easy conversation but I explained to him that he's going to come in and make an impact off the bench – we wanted George \[Bello\] to start the game. I thought he had an outstanding game against Canada, but I talked to him about his role in this game and how we were going to bring him in to make an impact, and he did. So overall, there was a plan to kind of quell some of their counterattacking with three in the back, and with three and two, push our wingbacks high, attacking mids inside. But the personnel had to change, based on availability.”