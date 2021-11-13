USMNT player ratings: McKennie, Pulisic power Dos a Cero's return vs. Mexico

Dos a Cero is back, and the US men's national team are one step closer to a Qatar 2022 spot following Friday night's 2-0 win over Mexico at FC Cincinnati's TQL Stadium.
Here's how the Yanks fared on an individual level while obtaining a massive three points vs. El Tri at the Concacaf Octagonal's midway point.
United States Men's National Team Player Ratings
It would have been a far different game if not for Steffen’s massive pair of first-half saves. The Columbus Crew product’s initial presence in the starting XI was questioned by some, but he made a strong case to keep it.
The US needed Yedlin to step up in the absence of Sergino Dest, and he proved capable in holding down the right side, also springing one of the Yanks' best chances of the night with an inch-perfect through ball. The Galatasaray fullback, at age 28, is a wise veteran for an otherwise youthful group.
After a mixed first half, Zimmerman was rock-solid in the second, helping man an impressive clean sheet given the dynamic Mexico attackers he was facing. The Nashville SC center back has become an increasingly important figure in the USMNT's pursuit of a World Cup return.
The red card (second bookable offense) near full time didn’t need to happen, dinging Robinson’s rating despite an otherwise solid shift. The Atlanta United center back has become indispensable; how badly will his absence be felt in Jamaica come Tuesday?
It was a somewhat erratic showing from the Fulham left back, as he had some inopportune giveaways during the first half. On a positive note, Robinson bombed forward late in the match to set up a promising chance that should've made it 3-0.
Adams grew into the game, much like the USMNT overall. The former New York Red Bulls homegrown is so crucial in the No. 6 role, and he met the rivalry occasion's moment as you'd expect.
The Juventus midfielder put in a vital midfield shift even before he put the match to bed with his late game-winning goal. Just a few games ago, McKennie was suspended and sent home. Now, his confidence and form are only rising.
It’s hard to imagine a USMNT starting XI without the skillful 18-year-old at this point. Musah does so many things well and was again all over the pitch on both sides of the ball. The Valencia midfielder's quite a talent.
What a performance from the Lille winger, who provided dangerous service all night, and was finally rewarded with a brilliant assist on the opening goal. His defensive work rate is superb, and he’s always a calm possession valve when the opponent counter-presses.
Aaronson’s relentless motor is invaluable, but he couldn't parlay it into much danger, and his set-piece delivery left a fair amount to be desired. Expect the Philadelphia Union product to bounce back, though.
It’s the signature win of his tenure as USMNT coach, and you have to credit Berhalter for pushing the right buttons with the starting XI and second-half subs. For those counting at home, that's three wins vs. El Tri in as many tries after Concacaf Nations League and Gold Cup final triumphs this summer.
Substitutes
You couldn’t have asked for a more emphatic return from injury by the Chelsea star. Pulisic needed barely any time to find the game-winner after entering as a second-half substitute, an emotional boost from the USMNT's top player.
The Colorado Rapids stalwart wasn’t involved much after his late substitute cameo, but his job was to help see out the clean sheet, and that mission was accomplished.
Another late sub, Ferreira had a golden look on goal in the waning moments of the match, but the FC Dallas attacker couldn’t quite land the shot on target.
A late cameo from the Hoffenheim center back, who could now start against Jamaica after Miles Robinson's sending-off.