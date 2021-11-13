Three Takeaways from the USMNT's dos a cero win over Mexico

Some of the stars of the current squad were in diapers when the tradition began – Yunus Musah and Ricardo Pepi weren’t even born yet – but they dusted it off against Mexico on Friday night at TQL Stadium, albeit in a whole new way, “a new era,” in the confident words of Tim Weah.

It’s a U.S. Soccer mantra two decades old, though it had to sit on the shelf for the past five years or so as the US men’s national team program wandered its own version of the Sinai desert.

Pulisic was the vanguard of this new generation of US talent, the first teenage prodigy of the several to come, and that plus his obvious quality on the ball makes him the leader of this group. On Thursday Berhalter did not hide the fact that Pulisic wasn’t ready to start against El Tri. But the kid from Hershey reminded us that he doesn’t need 90 minutes to change games. In fact he only needed one touch:

Earlier in the week Gregg Berhalter and other members of the team had noted the psychological lift Christian Pulisic’s return brought to the USMNT after the Chelsea star missed the October qualifiers with an ankle injury; Brenden Aaronson said it was “awesome,” Antonee Robinson called it “massive.”

Postgame, Berhalter explained that the plan was for the relentless Aaronson to press and probe and wear down Mexico right back Chaka Rodriguez and his comrades, softening them up for Pulisic’s impact. And that, combined with the collective lift his mere entry gave both his teammates and the home crowd, set up Pulisic to play the hero.

“Definitely part of the plan was thinking about how much he can play at the high intensity we needed for this game. That’s what we were weighing all week,” said Berhalter. “Christian has done a great job. I spoke to him before the camp, his mindset was he wanted to just come in and help the team. He knew where he was physically, but his focus was on coming in and helping the team be successful this week. So part of his quality we know he has is arriving in the penalty box, and he does that really well. And it's just another example of that.”

Tim Weah, who served up the decisive cross, shed further light on Pulisic’s power and pull.