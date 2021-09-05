USMNT not tipping hand as stakes rise for World Cup Qualifier vs. Canada

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Canadian and US men’s national teams have grown rather familiar with one another over the past few years, and that’s added to the already-substantial intrigue around their latest and highest-stakes meeting, Sunday’s Concacaf Octagonal World Cup qualifier at Nissan Stadium (8 pm ET | FS1, UniMas, TUDN).

“In October 2019, I said that it was a team that's on the rise. I think they're one of the most improved teams in Concacaf, good young player pool similar to ours,” USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter said of the northerners in Saturday’s matchday-1 press conference.

“The game's going be tight. We played them last month in the Gold Cup, we talked about it being a tight game and it was. And it will be a tight game tomorrow as well.”

Berhalter was joined in the availability by John Brooks, generally a strong sign that the commanding center back will start on Sunday after being rested in Thursday’s scoreless draw at El Salvador. The biggest tactical question is whether Brooks will slot into the 4-3-3 shape used in that match, or anchor a shift to a three-player backline like the ones the United States used in their recent clashes with Canada, who have generally thrived in variations of a 3-5-2 lately.

“My opinion is that we have to focus on ourselves. So don't look that much to what Canada does,” said Brooks. “If they play five in the back, OK, then they play five in the back. If the coach tells us to play five in the back, we play five in the back. I think we have the ability to play a lot of formations, we have a lot of players that can play a lot of positions good. So we’ll see.”

That cagey response epitomizes the fast-rising cautiousness across the board as the nerve-jangling intensity of the qualifying process sets in.