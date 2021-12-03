USMNT name MLS-heavy roster for December camp, Bosnia and Herzegovina friendly

US men’s national team head coach Gregg Berhalter has called in 26 players ahead of a Dec. 18 international friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina at Dignity Health Sports Park, home of the LA Galaxy.
The roster features 21 players from across 12 different Major League Soccer teams, bringing together core USMNT players and young, aspiring talent as the 2021 campaign nears its full conclusion.
The California-based camp is designed to keep players sharp ahead of next month’s Octagonal return in Concacaf World Cup Qualifying, where the USMNT occupy second place following eight games in their pursuit of a Qatar 2022 spot.
“It’s been a great year for the group and our objective is to finish the year with a strong performance against Bosnia and Herzegovina,” Berhalter said in a release. “As we look towards 2022, this camp gives us the opportunity to see some new faces and allows our core domestic players to maintain their fitness levels.”
Some MLS-based call-ins of note are New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner, the 2021 Allstate Goalkeeper of the Year, and Nashville SC center back Walker Zimmerman, the 2021 Defender of the Year. They both also made the 2021 MLS Best XI.
Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris is back upon recovering from a torn ACL, and he’s joined by FC Dallas homegrown star Ricardo Pepi and Columbus Crew No. 9 Gyasi Zardes in attack. On the injury theme, New York Red Bulls center back Aaron Long was also called in as he recovers from a ruptured Achilles' tendon.
Twelve players are seeking their first USMNT cap, including midfielder Cole Bassett and defender Auston Trusty after they helped the Colorado Rapids top the Western Conference in 2021. Teenaged MLS talents like goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina (Chicago Fire FC), defender Justin Che (FC Dallas), defender Kevin Paredes (D.C. United) and forward Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes) fall into the same bucket.
The full roster can be seen below:
United States roster for December 2021 camp
GOALKEEPERS (3)
- John Pulskamp – Sporting Kansas City
- Gabriel Slonina – Chicago Fire
- Matt Turner – New England Revolution
DEFENDERS (11)
- George Bello – Atlanta United
- Justin Che – FC Dallas
- Jonathan Gomez – Louisville City
- Kobi Henry – Orange County SC
- Henry Kessler – New England Revolution
- Brooks Lennon – Atlanta United
- Aaron Long – New York Red Bulls
- Kevin Paredes – D.C. United
- Bryan Reynolds – Roma
- Auston Trusty – Colorado Rapids
- Walker Zimmerman – Nashville SC
MIDFIELDERS (5)
- Kellyn Acosta – Colorado Rapids
- Cole Bassett – Colorado Rapids
- Johnny Cardoso – Internacional
- Cristian Roldan – Seattle Sounders
- Jackson Yueill – San Jose Earthquakes
FORWARDS (7)
- Taylor Booth – Bayern Munich II
- Caden Clark – New York Red Bulls
- Cade Cowell – San Jose Earthquakes
- Jesús Ferreira – FC Dallas
- Jordan Morris – Seattle Sounders
- Ricardo Pepi – FC Dallas
- Gyasi Zardes – Columbus Crew