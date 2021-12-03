USMNT name MLS-heavy roster for December camp, Bosnia and Herzegovina friendly

US men’s national team head coach Gregg Berhalter has called in 26 players ahead of a Dec. 18 international friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina at Dignity Health Sports Park, home of the LA Galaxy .

The roster features 21 players from across 12 different Major League Soccer teams, bringing together core USMNT players and young, aspiring talent as the 2021 campaign nears its full conclusion.

The California-based camp is designed to keep players sharp ahead of next month’s Octagonal return in Concacaf World Cup Qualifying, where the USMNT occupy second place following eight games in their pursuit of a Qatar 2022 spot.

“It’s been a great year for the group and our objective is to finish the year with a strong performance against Bosnia and Herzegovina,” Berhalter said in a release. “As we look towards 2022, this camp gives us the opportunity to see some new faces and allows our core domestic players to maintain their fitness levels.”