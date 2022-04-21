USMNT goalkeepers: Trouble brewing with Qatar 2022 World Cup on horizon?

Jon Champion’s call for ESPN seared the ears of Manchester City supporters watching in horror as their team fell behind 2-0 (and eventually lost 3-2) to Liverpool in last Saturday’s FA Cup semifinal on Steffen’s error at the feet of Sadio Mane. And it was almost as painful for US men’s national team fans.

In earning a move from the Columbus Crew to the reigning English champions and ensconcing himself as City’s No. 2 behind Brazilian international Ederson, Steffen has reached elevated club territory rarely ever trodden by US players. His minutes remain limited, however: He’s played just one Premier League match this season, and nine games across all competitions.

“Unfortunately for Zack, he just hasn't been able to perform at the level that I think we know he can play at, that obviously Pep Guardiola knows he can play at. But he's just not consistently doing it. And that's a worrying sign for Gregg Berhalter and the men's national team.”

“My first reaction was that it's just a goalkeeper who just looks rusty, who just looks like he's not up to the speed of play at the moment,” retired USMNT great Kasey Keller said on Monday’s edition of ESPN’s Futbol Americas. “It is one of the most difficult things to do as a goalkeeper, is to be ready at a moment's notice even though you're not playing week in and week out.

Barely six months out from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the USMNT’s goalkeeping situation is uncomfortably unsettled. Though it’s hardly all to do with Saturday’s proceedings in London, Steffen’s struggles drove home the central point in front of a massive global audience: The two ‘keepers who anchored the United States’ successful Concacaf Octagonal qualification campaign have played precious little soccer over the past few months, and might be playing even less in the final countdown to the World Cup itself.

“I looked at how he reacted,” he said. “I thought Zack struggled in his response to that and that for me is a little more concerning.”

Meola, though, is less worried about Steffen’s ball-handling error than how it seemed to haunt him, as soon after he allowed Mane to beat him at the near post with what proved to be the game-winner.

“It's reactionary this week, because of the mishap, right?” noted Tony Meola, who started for the USMNT at the 1990 and 1994 World Cups and was a reserve in 2002. “We all react: ‘Oh, it's terrible.’ It's a part of his game that he has to improve on. And everyone keeps telling me that he's confident with his feet. And then I've said time and time again, I know people hate hearing it: He’s confident with his feet, but is he good with his feet? There's a big difference. And it showed this weekend.”

Tim Howard was a force in goal during the 2010 and 2014 editions, carrying over his strong and steady displays as Everton’s No. 1 in the previous club campaigns. Kasey Keller was a regular starter for Leicester City leading up to the 1998 World Cup, and again for Borussia Mönchengladbach before the 2006 tournament. Brad Friedel was arguably in the form of his life for Blackburn Rovers before backstopping the Yanks’ run to the quarterfinals at Korea/Japan 2002, where he saved two penalty kicks and was dubbed “The Human Wall.”

Meanwhile, Matt Turner , who played in more Octagonal games than Steffen did and earned 13 total caps in 2021 despite having never appeared for the US at any level before the start of that year, has yet to play for the New England Revolution in 2022 due to a foot injury. Come summer, he’ll complete his transfer to Arsenal, where he too faces a stiff fight for any sort of minutes and is projected to be the backup to England’s Aaron Ramsdale – and Germany's Bernd Leno, while expected to move elsewhere in search of regular action, remains on their roster as well.

“Now he's really gone a couple of years, right in the peak of his career, where he hasn't been playing regularly,” he said of Steffen. “And at some point Zack has to make a decision: Am I here for the money or am I here to play games? And the money will follow if I play games. And it's a tough decision.”

“I never wanted to sign a contract where I was slated to be the No. 2 or the No. 3,” said Friedel, who currently works as a player agent but gave Turner his first MLS starts during his stint in charge of the Revs from November 2017 to May 2019. “At least not until I was 42, 43 years old and by that time I was also working on my coaching badges.”

As elite as the everyday training environments are at clubs of that stature, there’s simply no substitute for the sharpness and rhythm of starting matches week in, week out. Right until the twilight of his career, Friedel’s mentality was always to vie for the starter’s role, and he sees it as necessary that whoever starts for the USMNT in Qatar do the same.

It’s “crucial” that national team ‘keepers are playing regularly, and well, at the club level before a big tournament, Friedel told MLSsoccer.com this week. He believes both Steffen and Turner simply have to find a way to log regular minutes in the coming months, whether it be displacing their competitors at Man City and Arsenal or seeking out loan moves elsewhere.

Meola points to the long history shared by Berhalter and Steffen, who worked together in Columbus before the USMNT, as both a key factor and a double-edged sword here.

“That's his guy, and every coach has their guy. Whether you like Matt Turner, or thought he was going to be the guy, I always thought that Zack Steffen was going to be the guy,” he said. “Every time he's been healthy, he's been the guy for Gregg and I understand that part of it. It's really important for a manager to feel trust in the guy that they use, and I didn't think that was going to change. But we're going to the World Cup. You play the guy who you think is best suited to play.”

This year’s unprecedented autumn World Cup means that the USMNT will only have a handful of matches to use as warm-ups in the ensuing months – and also that arranging and maximizing pre-Qatar loan moves might be tricky for Steffen, Turner or any other players, for that matter. European clubs will only play for a couple of months before pausing in mid-November, compared to the longer winter/spring phase they might have if making a January move before a summer tournament.

“The hard part is when you don't have the opportunity to be given five, six, seven games in a row. But that's life as a goalkeeper. You have to then prove yourself,” noted Keller, who played for six clubs in England, Spain and Germany before returning home to star for the Seattle Sounders at the start of their MLS existence.